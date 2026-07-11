Xabi Alonso shares his first words at Chelsea

Chelsea's new head coach Xabi Alonso has expressed his initial feelings after starting work at the London club. The Spanish specialist called this appointment a great honor and stated he is ready for the complex challenges facing the team.

According to Alonso, high pressure and difficult tests are among the most attractive aspects of football.

“It is a great honor for me”

Xabi Alonso did not hide his satisfaction at becoming part of a club with such a vast history and high ambitions as Chelsea.

“It is a wonderful feeling. First of all, it is a great honor for me. To be part of one of the biggest clubs in the world, a team that has achieved immense success in the last decades, is a huge privilege,” he told the club's press service.

Alonso is not afraid of difficult tasks

The new coach emphasized that he is well aware that an easy period does not await him at the London club.

“Now I am looking forward to the challenges ahead. Yes, difficult tasks await us, but such challenges are exactly what make football the most beautiful game,” said Alonso.

This statement shows that the coach is starting his work at Chelsea with high goals.

A new era began on July 1st

Xabi Alonso was officially appointed as Chelsea head coach on July 1st.

Now, fans will watch to see how the Spanish specialist changes the club's playing style and how quickly he can lead the team back to competing for trophies.