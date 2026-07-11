Unexpected Crisis in the Computer Hardware Market: Memory Chip Shortage in 2027

For users worldwide planning to upgrade their computer hardware, 2027 is expected to be the most challenging period. Kwak Noh-Jung, CEO of South Korea's SK hynix, stated that the global memory chip market could face its most severe shortage in history. This situation will lead not only to sharp price increases but also to a scarcity of components. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

In an interview with Reuters, the SK hynix CEO predicted a disruption in the balance between supply and demand. According to him, manufacturers' capacities will not be enough to meet customer demand, and this trend is likely to continue even beyond 2030. Such forecasts are causing serious concerns in the world of computer technology.

The Impact of AI and HBM Technology

The rapid development of artificial intelligence (AI) technologies is cited as the main reason for this global shortage. Modern AI accelerators, particularly products from NVIDIA and AMD, require massive amounts of high-speed HBM (High Bandwidth Memory). Producing HBM chips is a much more complex and resource-intensive process compared to traditional DDR5 RAM.

HBM chips require advanced technological processes, complex packaging methods, and more silicon wafers per finished module. For this reason, the world's largest manufacturers—SK hynix, Samsung Electronics, and Micron Technology—are directing a large portion of their capacity specifically to HBM production. This leads to a reduction in the volume of traditional memory chips intended for regular computers and servers.

Prices and Market Conditions

The situation in the market is also complicated by long-term contracts between large corporations. As giant companies reserve production capacities in advance, a shortage of chips arises for retail and smaller buyers. According to the analytical firm TrendForce, contract prices for DRAM memory have already begun to rise, and this process is expected to continue.

This news is also significant for the market in Uzbekistan, as the prices of laptops and PC components entering our country are directly dependent on global market quotes. The rising cost of memory chips will significantly increase the expenses of building a new system or upgrading an existing computer.

In conclusion, while technology giants are focusing their attention on the high-profit AI sector, ordinary users will have to struggle with high prices and shortages. Experts advise those planning to upgrade their computer hardware to complete this process before 2027 or be prepared for long-term price increases.