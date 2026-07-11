The World's Most Expensive Cities: Where Does Tashkent Rank in Central Asia?

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The World's Most Expensive Cities: Where Does Tashkent Rank in Central Asia?

The famous Numbeo portal has published its latest global ranking of the world's most expensive cities to live in. The capital of Uzbekistan, Tashkent, was also included in this list, which covers 549 major cities worldwide. Zamin.uz analyzed the details of the ranking and compared the cost of living in our capital with other countries.

Tashkent in the global and Asian rankings

According to the ranking results, Tashkent city out of 549 cities ranked 488th With a score of 31.2, our capital ranked 74th among cities on the Asian continent.

Central Asiawhat is the situation?

In the Central Asian region, cities in Kazakhstan lead in terms of cost of living. Tashkent ranks third in the region with the following indicators:

Regional cities

Regional rank

Score

Almaty (Kazakhstan)

1st place

40.1 points

Astana (Kazakhstan)

2nd place

34.5 points

Tashkent (Uzbekistan)

3rd place

31.2 points

Dushanbe (Tajikistan)

4th place

29.9 points

Bishkek (Kyrgyzstan)

5th place

29.7 points

The world's most expensive and cheapest cities

According to the ranking, the most expensive areas on the planet are located in Europe and the Caribbean, while the most affordable cities are in Asia.

  • Most expensive cities: Switzerland's Zurich (123.4 points) and Basel (111.9 points), as well as the capital of the Cayman Islands, George Town, were recognized as the most expensive places to live in the world.

  • Cheapest cities: More than ten cities in India were recorded as the cheapest in the world, with scores ranging between 17.3 and 18.8.

How is the ranking calculated?

Comparison criteria: The cost of living in the US city of New York was taken as the basis for the index, and it was assigned 100 points. Each point above that means the cost of living is one percent higher than in New York, and a lower score means it is cheaper accordingly.

For example, the cost of living in Zurich is 23.4 percent higher than in New York. In Tashkent, the cost of living is 68.6 percent cheaper than in New York.

The following main factors were taken into account by experts in forming this prestigious index:

  • Housing rent prices;

  • Cost of food products;

  • Restaurant prices;

  • Purchasing power of the population.

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