Hunt against "zakladchik" (drug couriers) in Tashkent: drugs ready for sale uncovered

·26·Society
Hunt against "zakladchik" (drug couriers) in Tashkent: drugs ready for sale uncovered

As part of operational-preventive measures carried out in Tashkent, the activities of individuals leaving drugs in hidden places ("zakladchik") have been put to an end. During special operations conducted by Tashkent City Internal Affairs Department officials, several citizens were apprehended with material evidence. Zamin.uz presents the details of the incident.

Suspicious situation in Iyk-ota mahalla

Patrol service officers on duty in the Iyk-ota mahalla of the Bektemir district became suspicious of the behavior of two citizens and proceeded to check them.

  • During a personal search conducted in the presence of witnesses, 43 packages of narcotics ready for sale were found in their possession.

Continuation of the operation and the next arrest

During the special operations, search and investigative activities were continued by the district internal affairs department's operational officers.

  • As a result, another person involved in this criminal chain was apprehended.

  • It was discovered that he had 15 packages of narcotics in his possession, which were confiscated as material evidence.

Criminal case initiated

A criminal case has been initiated in accordance with the established procedure regarding these identified incidents. A preventive measure of detention has been applied to the suspects accused of committing the offense. Investigative actions are currently underway.

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Shuhrat Razzakov
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