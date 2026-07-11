Grand Chess Duel in Miami: Uzbekistan to Face USA Stars

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Grand Chess Duel in Miami: Uzbekistan to Face USA Stars

On July 27–28 of this year, a major event awaits chess fans in Miami. The national teams of Uzbekistan and the USA will compete in rapid and blitz formats.

Looking at the rosters, both sides have gathered the world's strongest grandmasters. Therefore, this friendly match is expected to be a much more serious clash than a standard exhibition.

USA team to participate with a star-studded lineup

The hosts will field well-known names from the chess world.

USA national team roster:

  • Levon Aronian — 2724;

  • Wesley So — 2765;

  • Fabiano Caruana — 2792;

  • Hikaru Nakamura — 2792;

  • Leinier Dominguez — 2732, reserve.

The participation of Caruana and Nakamura, in particular, further increases interest in the match.

Uzbekistan also brings its best

The Uzbekistan national team will also participate in Miami with its top grandmasters.

Roster:

  • Javokhir Sindarov — 2777;

  • Nodirbek Abdusattorov — 2766;

  • Nodirbek Yakubboev — 2685;

  • Shamsiddin Vokhidov — 2655;

  • Mukhiddin Madaminov — 2611, reserve.

Javokhir Sindarov and Nodirbek Abdusattorov are very close in rating to the USA's leading players. This indicates that the games will be intense and evenly contested.

Who will prevail in rapid and blitz?

The match will be held in rapid and blitz formats. In these formats, quick thinking, proper time management, and making precise decisions under pressure are crucial.

The USA lineup includes players with vast experience in fast chess like Nakamura and So. On the Uzbekistan side, Abdusattorov and Sindarov have been cited among the strongest young grandmasters in recent years.

When will the match in Miami take place?

The friendly match between the national teams of Uzbekistan and the USA will be held on July 27–28 in Miami.

Now the main intrigue is one: How will Uzbekistan's young and fierce team perform against the experienced stars of the USA?

ChessUzbekistanUSAMiamiGrandmasters
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