The World Cup quarterfinal clash between England and Norway was filled with dramatic moments. Jude Bellingham's brace secured a 2-1 victory for the "Three Lions," sending them to the semifinals. Following this defeat, Erling Haaland and his teammates were forced to exit the tournament. This is reported by Goal.com .

England attempted to establish dominance from the opening minutes of the match, played in the sweltering heat of Florida. However, as reported by Goal.com, the Norwegians managed to open the scoring first. Andreas Schjelderup's cross from the left flank unexpectedly hit the post and went into the net. Goalkeeper Jordan Pickford made a mistake in this situation, failing to react in time to clear the ball.

The England national team, led by Thomas Tuchel, looked slightly rattled after conceding the goal. For Norway, Martin Odegaard and Alexander Sorloth had favorable opportunities to extend the lead but failed to capitalize. In stoppage time of the first half, Jude Bellingham broke into the penalty area following an Anthony Gordon pass and restored parity with a precise strike.

Extra time and decisive moments

In the second half, both teams focused on caution. Goals scored by Harry Kane and Torbjorn Heggem were disallowed by the referees for various reasons. Norway looked very dangerous in set-piece situations, especially when Kristoffer Ajer's header hit the crossbar. With the regular time ending in a draw, extra time was required to determine the winner.

In the third minute of extra time, Norway goalkeeper Orjan Nyland could not hold onto a long-range shot from Morgan Rogers. Jude Bellingham was the first to reach the rebound, completing his brace and putting his team ahead. This goal served as the decisive factor in the outcome of the match.

Until the end of the match, England displayed disciplined defensive play. Djed Spence and Bukayo Saka could have extended the lead on counterattacks, but the Norwegian goalkeeper showed great skill. In the end, England held on for a 2-1 victory and will face either Argentina or Switzerland in the semifinals. Erling Haaland, meanwhile, saw his run in the major tournament end in the quarterfinals.