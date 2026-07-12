Unique 7,000-Year-Old Burial Sites Discovered in Kazakhstan

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Unique 7,000-Year-Old Burial Sites Discovered in Kazakhstan

Unique Stone Age burial sites have been discovered by archaeologists in the Kostanay region of Kazakhstan. An expedition from the Akhmet Baitursynuly Kostanay Regional University found three ancient burial sites dating back to the 7th–5th millennia BC at the Shili archaeological site in the Ovulkol district. This was reported by Kazinform agency.

It is reported that the findings belong to the ancient Mahanjar culture and were discovered beneath the floors of ancient dwellings. During excavations in the area, archaeologists managed to find the remains of one child and two adults.

Experts note that burial sites from such a period are extremely rare. According to archaeologist Irina Shevnina, this discovery is a significant scientific breakthrough not only for the Kostanay region but for the archaeology of all of Kazakhstan.

An ancient pottery fragment with wavy lines is being held by hand.

During the expedition, stone and bone tools, pottery, ancient ornaments, and various archaeological artifacts were also identified. Scientists are also continuing to study the remains of ancient semi-subterranean dwellings belonging to the Mahanjar culture.

Researchers note that the tradition of burying ancient people under the floor of a house Central Asiawas also found in some Neolithic cultures. Through these new findings, scientists plan to gain broader information about the lifestyle, religious beliefs, customs, and social life of the people of that era.

Currently, excavation and scientific research work are ongoing. Experts are conducting in-depth analysis of the discovered remains and artifacts to determine their exact age, origin, and historical significance.

ҚозоғистонҚостанайАхмет Байтұрсынұлы номидаги Қостанай минтақавий университетиIrina ShevninaKazinform
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