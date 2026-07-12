Boeing 737 MAX 7 certification process nears completion: 13-year wait ends

One of the most anticipated and obstacle-ridden projects in the aviation world, the Boeing 737 MAX 7, has finally reached its final stage. According to The Wall Street Journal, citing its own sources, the model is expected to be certified by the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) by the end of July 2026. If this deadline remains unchanged, Boeing will have successfully completed one of the most complex projects in its history. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

The Boeing 737 MAX 7 program was officially launched in May 2013. According to initial plans, the aircraft were supposed to be delivered to customers as early as 2019. However, work on the project dragged on for nearly 13 years due to various technical and safety issues. As a result, the initial delivery date was delayed by seven years.

Safety issues and reasons for delays

The first major blow to the project came with the crashes of Boeing 737 MAX family aircraft in 2018 and 2019. Following these tragedies, flights of this type of airliner were grounded worldwide. Later, the certification process for the MAX 7 model stalled again due to defects in the engine anti-ice system. Engineers spent nearly two years fixing these flaws, with work only concluding by the end of 2025.

Additionally, the January 2024 incident involving a door plug blowing out on an Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 MAX 9 drew increased attention from regulatory bodies. The FAA tightened oversight of Boeing's production processes and expanded the scope of inspections for all new models. This required additional testing and documentation for the MAX 7.

Technical capabilities and key customers

The Boeing 737 MAX 7 is the most compact model in its family. Its main features include:

Passenger capacity: up to 172 people depending on configuration;

Maximum flight range: approximately 7000 kilometers;

Purpose: to replace aging Boeing 737-700 models.

The main customer for this model remains the American airline Southwest Airlines. The carrier has ordered a total of 256 such aircraft, which accounts for more than 90 percent of all orders received for the MAX 7. Currently, about 20 completed aircraft are being stored at the Moses Lake facility in Washington state. Once certified, the company plans to deliver them to customers immediately.

The commissioning of the Boeing 737 MAX 7 is expected to increase competition in the regional and medium-haul flight segment. The company is also working on the larger capacity 737 MAX 10, though it is also facing timeline challenges. Aviation experts note that the successful certification of the MAX 7 will be an important step toward restoring trust in the Boeing brand.