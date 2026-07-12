Thermaltake Capo X: Ability to build two independent computers in one case

Thermaltake, a company known for its unconventional solutions in the world of computer technology, has officially released its new Capo X case. This device is attracting attention for its ability to house two fully independent systems within a single chassis simultaneously. First showcased at the Computex exhibition earlier this summer, this model is now available to the general public. This is reported by Ixbt.com news.

According to Ixbt.com, the price of the Thermaltake Capo X case is set at $190. Its main feature is its vertical design, where two system boards are stacked on top of each other. Consequently, the case is quite tall—691 mm—making it look more like a standalone tower than a desktop unit.

Technical capabilities and capacity

Despite the height of the case, the manufacturers have limited it to Micro-ATX motherboards to manage dimensions. The interior provides space for two separate power supplies, ensuring each system operates independently. There are also extensive cooling options: users can install CPU coolers up to 180 mm in height.

In terms of graphics capabilities, the Capo X does not restrict the user. The case can accommodate graphics cards up to 420 mm in length, allowing for the installation of the most powerful models on the market today, such as the NVIDIA RTX 4090, without any issues. Additionally, the case has ample space for numerous fans and liquid cooling systems.

Who is it for?

Thermaltake recommends this case for several target audiences. First, it is an ideal solution for streamers: one computer is used for gaming, while the other handles streaming and encoding. This prevents performance drops during gameplay. Second, for AI professionals, it is convenient to dedicate one system to training neural networks while using the other for daily tasks.

This case is also suitable for homes or offices with limited workspace where two people work side-by-side. Using one vertical case instead of two separate system units helps save significant space. It is natural that such unconventional solutions will also spark interest among professional users in the Uzbekistan market who wish to optimize their workflow.