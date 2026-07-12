SpaceX reveals the interior of GigaBay, the world's largest rocket factory

·2·Technology
SpaceX reveals the interior of GigaBay, the world's largest rocket factory

SpaceX, led by Elon Musk, has released images showing the interior of the massive GigaBay hangar currently under construction in Florida. This facility is crucial for the future of the Starship program, where plans are in place to mass-assemble the largest rockets in human history. The launch of this project is expected to accelerate the pace of space exploration to a new level. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports {{TEXT_2}}

Kiko Dontchev, SpaceX's Vice President of Flight Reliability, shared a photo from inside the complex on his social media page. According to him, the building is already equipped with a massive bridge crane capable of lifting 420 tons. This equipment will be used for lifting, moving, and final assembly of Starship spacecraft and Super Heavy boosters.

Capacity to assemble 24 rockets simultaneously

The main feature of the GigaBay complex is its unprecedented scale. According to ixbt.com, 24 work stands will be located inside the new factory. This allows engineers to work on more than two dozen rockets at the same time. Such capacity will help SpaceX implement its strategy of making space flights as regular and rapid as air travel.

Construction is currently in the final stages. In the initial phase, Starship and Super Heavy segments are expected to be brought from the company's Starfactory in Texas. Later, this Florida complex will become a full-cycle production and service center, which will significantly reduce logistics costs.

The new complex is being built specifically to support launches from the U.S. East Coast. It will primarily serve the LC-39A launch pad at the Kennedy Space Center. SpaceX has already prepared all the necessary infrastructure at this site for the new rocket's first flights.

According to the company's current plans, the first launch of the Starship rocket from this Florida site could take place by the end of this year. This will be a significant event not only for SpaceX but for global astronautics, as Starship is seen as the primary transport vehicle for missions to Mars and the Moon.

This news is also noteworthy for space enthusiasts in Uzbekistan. The success of reusable systems like Starship will drastically reduce the cost of launching satellites into orbit. In the future, this could lead to more affordable high-speed satellite internet and space monitoring systems in our country.

SpaceXStarshipИлон МаскТехнологияКосмос
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