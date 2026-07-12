Xiaomi launches the smart and safe Mijia Timed Gas Stove 3 for the kitchen

·44·Technology
Xiaomi launches the smart and safe Mijia Timed Gas Stove 3 for the kitchen

Chinese tech giant Xiaomi continues to expand its home appliance ecosystem. This time, the company has introduced the new Mijia Timed Gas Stove 3 White 5200W, which significantly simplifies the cooking process and brings kitchen safety to a new level. The device stands out not only for its modern design but also for its high heat output and smart features. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

The main advantage of the new model is the timer function, which can be set individually for each burner. Users can set the cooking time from 1 to 180 minutes. Once the set time expires, the system automatically shuts off the gas supply and extinguishes the flame. This function makes life easier for home cooks and ensures safety, especially when preparing dishes that require long boiling times.

High power and energy efficiency

The Mijia Timed Gas Stove 3 model has a power of 5200 W, allowing for very rapid heating of food. Xiaomi engineers state that the device's thermal efficiency reaches 70 percent. This fully complies with China's first-class energy efficiency standard and helps significantly save on gas consumption.

To ensure even heat distribution, the device uses a dual-ring flame system. While the inner ring is responsible for rapid heating, the outer ring distributes the flame evenly across the entire bottom of the cookware. A system of 168 special holes located on the two rings ensures a stable combustion process.

Design and ease of installation

In terms of appearance, the stove is covered with a white textured glass panel. This surface is not only aesthetically pleasing but also resistant to dirt and very easy to clean. According to ixbt.com, the base of the device has an adjustable design, allowing it to be adapted to kitchen countertops of various sizes.

The new product is currently available on major Chinese retail platforms, including JD.com. The recommended retail price of the device is approximately $205, but during the initial sales period, customers can purchase it for around $175. Given the popularity of Xiaomi products in the market, this smart gas stove is expected to appear in stores in the coming months.

XiaomiMijiaГаз ПлитасиТехнологияSmart Home
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