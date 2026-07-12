Global demand for Wi-Fi routers continues to decline

In recent years, the global market for consumer Wi-Fi routers has seen a significant decline in sales. According to data from the analytical agency Counterpoint, device shipments in the first quarter of this year fell by 6% compared to the same period last year. This trend is the latest stage of a stagnation that has been ongoing in the technology market for several years. This is reported by Ixbt.com .

Experts note that the peak of router sales occurred in 2021, during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. At that time, demand for home internet surged due to the shift to remote work and online education. However, compared to the record figures of 2021, sales volume has now dropped by nearly 34%.

Market leaders and brand shares

Despite the overall market decline, some companies are maintaining their positions. TP-Link is the clear leader in the global market with a 20% share. It is followed by the Chinese brand Xiaomi with 12%. The top five also includes tech giants such as Netgear, Google, and Asus.

Interestingly, while the overall market is shrinking, Asus managed to increase its sales volume by 3.8% over the year. This is attributed to the brand's focus on gaming devices and high-end routers. Almost all of these brands are widely available in official and unofficial stores in the Uzbekistan market as well.

New trends: Mesh systems and solutions for gamers

Analysts note growth in certain segments of the market. In particular, demand for Mesh systems is increasing. These systems allow for expanded internet coverage in large homes. Today, as the number of smart devices in households grows, consumers prefer solutions that provide stable connectivity throughout the entire home.

Additionally, due to the development of the gaming industry, sales of routers specifically designed for gamers, which operate with high speed and minimal latency (ping), continue to grow. Although such devices may be expensive for average users, they are becoming popular among professional gamers and streamers.

In conclusion, the Wi-Fi router market has left its "golden age" of the pandemic behind. Manufacturers are now trying to maintain their revenue by focusing not on quantity, but on quality and new technologies (such as the Wi-Fi 7 standard and Mesh systems). This indicates that in the future, simple routers will be replaced by more complex and intelligent network systems.