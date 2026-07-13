The Partnership of Pedro Porro and Lamine Yamal: Spain's New Weapon

·21·Sport
The Partnership of Pedro Porro and Lamine Yamal: Spain's New Weapon

Spain's successful run at the 2026 World Cup continues. The solid partnership formed on the right flank between Tottenham defender Pedro Porro and Barcelona star Lamine Yamal has become one of the main strengths of Luis de la Fuente's team. Having started the tournament on the bench, Porro quickly became an indispensable part of the starting lineup. This is reported by Goal.com .

In an interview with Mundo Deportivo, Pedro Porro spoke about how the on-field chemistry with teenage talent Lamine Yamal was formed. The defender noted that this partnership did not appear overnight, but was the result of time and mutual trust. For Porro, who plays in the English Premier League, adapting to Yamal's style of play was initially a bit challenging.

Mutual Trust and Tactical Adaptation

"It's more a matter of trust. The more games you play with him, the more you get used to his movements. It's natural that the first matches were harder because I play in England and I'm not with him at the club. Everything was a bit more complicated, but the main thing is to understand what he needs in every game," says Pedro Porro.

According to the defender, they are in constant communication not only during training but also during matches. Although they focused more on defense in the match against Belgium, it was the combination between Porro and Yamal that set the stage for the team's first goal. This indicates that they complement each other perfectly not only in defense but also in attack.

A serious opponent like France awaits the Spanish national team in the semi-finals. The attacking line led by Kylian Mbappé is clearly the biggest test for Porro and his teammates. Acknowledging the danger of players like Ousmane Dembélé and Michael Olise, the defender stated that they are preparing for the game with 200 percent concentration.

The Clash Against France and the Mbappé Threat

"Perhaps this is one of the strongest attacking lines in the World Cup. In a game against players of this level, small details make a big difference. Kylian Mbappé is one of the best players in the world; he can decide the fate of a match. We will do our best to stop him," added the Tottenham member.

The semi-final match between Spain and France is attracting great interest not only as a clash between two giants but also as the battle of the Porro-Yamal duo against Mbappé. The consistent performance shown by Luis de la Fuente's charges in this tournament has made them one of the main favorites.

ИспанияЖаҳон ЧемпионатиPedro PorroLamine YamalКилиан Мбаппе
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Jahongir Tursunov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

World Cup 2026 Tragedy: Argentina fan dies, many hospitalized due to intense emotionsWorld Cup 2026 Tragedy: Argentina fan dies, many hospitalized due to intense emotionsToday, 18:052026 World Cup: The era of 'easy opponents' is over, the billion-dollar project is bearing fruit2026 World Cup: The era of 'easy opponents' is over, the billion-dollar project is bearing fruitToday, 17:59Joe Cole's Bold Prediction: “We’re Sending Messi on Vacation”Joe Cole's Bold Prediction: “We’re Sending Messi on Vacation”Today, 17:56A new era at “Mash’al”: Sergey Lushan takes charge of the teamA new era at “Mash’al”: Sergey Lushan takes charge of the teamToday, 17:43Andoni Iraola makes statement on new transfers and squad at LiverpoolAndoni Iraola makes statement on new transfers and squad at LiverpoolToday, 17:17Harvey Elliott returns to Liverpool: Andoni Iraola speaks on the player's futureHarvey Elliott returns to Liverpool: Andoni Iraola speaks on the player's futureToday, 16:56
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Cristiano Ronaldo after match against Uzbekistan: "I felt as if I had left football"
Cristiano Ronaldo after match against Uzbekistan: "I felt as if I had left football"
Cristiano Ronaldo makes a statement ahead of the match against Uzbekistan
Cristiano Ronaldo makes a statement ahead of the match against Uzbekistan
Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Abduqodir Husanov's Tears Reveal the National Team's Path
Abduqodir Husanov's Tears Reveal the National Team's Path
Defender who did not play a single minute at the World Cup bids farewell to the national team
Defender who did not play a single minute at the World Cup bids farewell to the national team
Cristiano Ronaldo relaxes with his family after World Cup defeat
Cristiano Ronaldo relaxes with his family after World Cup defeat
Liverpool has Abbosbek Fayzullaev on their radar
Liverpool has Abbosbek Fayzullaev on their radar
Georgina reveals Cristiano Ronaldo's biggest football secret
Georgina reveals Cristiano Ronaldo's biggest football secret