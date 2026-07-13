The Partnership of Pedro Porro and Lamine Yamal: Spain's New Weapon

Spain's successful run at the 2026 World Cup continues. The solid partnership formed on the right flank between Tottenham defender Pedro Porro and Barcelona star Lamine Yamal has become one of the main strengths of Luis de la Fuente's team. Having started the tournament on the bench, Porro quickly became an indispensable part of the starting lineup. This is reported by Goal.com .

In an interview with Mundo Deportivo, Pedro Porro spoke about how the on-field chemistry with teenage talent Lamine Yamal was formed. The defender noted that this partnership did not appear overnight, but was the result of time and mutual trust. For Porro, who plays in the English Premier League, adapting to Yamal's style of play was initially a bit challenging.

Mutual Trust and Tactical Adaptation

"It's more a matter of trust. The more games you play with him, the more you get used to his movements. It's natural that the first matches were harder because I play in England and I'm not with him at the club. Everything was a bit more complicated, but the main thing is to understand what he needs in every game," says Pedro Porro.

According to the defender, they are in constant communication not only during training but also during matches. Although they focused more on defense in the match against Belgium, it was the combination between Porro and Yamal that set the stage for the team's first goal. This indicates that they complement each other perfectly not only in defense but also in attack.

A serious opponent like France awaits the Spanish national team in the semi-finals. The attacking line led by Kylian Mbappé is clearly the biggest test for Porro and his teammates. Acknowledging the danger of players like Ousmane Dembélé and Michael Olise, the defender stated that they are preparing for the game with 200 percent concentration.

The Clash Against France and the Mbappé Threat

"Perhaps this is one of the strongest attacking lines in the World Cup. In a game against players of this level, small details make a big difference. Kylian Mbappé is one of the best players in the world; he can decide the fate of a match. We will do our best to stop him," added the Tottenham member.

The semi-final match between Spain and France is attracting great interest not only as a clash between two giants but also as the battle of the Porro-Yamal duo against Mbappé. The consistent performance shown by Luis de la Fuente's charges in this tournament has made them one of the main favorites.