Andoni Iraola makes statement on new transfers and squad at Liverpool

·22·Sport
Andoni Iraola makes statement on new transfers and squad at Liverpool

New Liverpool head coach Andoni Iraola met with the media for the first time after taking charge of the Merseysiders. The specialist touched upon the club's transfer strategy and summer plans, announcing that work to strengthen the squad is in full swing. This is reported by Goal.com. reports that.

Following the signings of Victor Munoz and Jeremy Jacquet during the off-season, many expected Liverpool's activity to slow down. However, Iraola emphasized that new names are still needed for the team to be competitive on all fronts. According to the coach, the club's management and scouting department are currently conducting negotiations in several directions.

The transfer market and the coach's involvement

In an interview at the AXA Training Centre, Andoni Iraola did not hide his desire as a coach to see new players from the very first day of training. "We have already signed two players, but we know well that we need to expand the squad further. We are working on that right now. As a coach, I would like all players to be with me from day one, but I understand that the rules of the transfer market are a bit different," the specialist said.

It is noteworthy that Iraola is not just waiting for options provided by the sporting director but is directly participating in the recruitment process. He is giving his own recommendations when selecting players whose profiles fit the team's philosophy. This indicates that Liverpool intends to play more aggressive and systematic football next season.

Team environment and communication with players

Beyond transfers, the new coach has already managed to establish connections with the existing squad. He revealed that he has been in constant communication with Liverpool members who participated in the 2026 World Cup. Iraola noted the importance of creating conditions for the mental recovery of players who have exited the tournament and are currently on vacation.

"I spoke with the guys who participated in the World Cup. I didn't bother them too much during the tournament so they wouldn't be distracted, but we had meaningful conversations with those who left the competition. I also got to know the staff working at the base closely. Our goal is to create a positive environment where players can show their highest level," Iraola added.

For Liverpool fans, these statements are a sign that the team is preparing seriously for a new era. Against the backdrop of intense competition in the English Premier League and on European stages, the coming months will show how successful the new project under Iraola will be.

ЛиверпулAndoni IraolaТрансферларАнглия Премер-лигасиФутбол
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