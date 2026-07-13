28-year-old man shot dead inside a restaurant in Bodrum

A shooting incident in the popular Bodrum district of Turkey's Mugla province on the night of July 13 has claimed one life. 28-year-old Muhammer Bilik was killed in the restaurant shooting. This was reported by Cumhuriyet newspaper.

According to local media, the incident occurred at approximately 00:30 local time at a restaurant on Bitez beach. Muhammer Bilik was dining with three acquaintances when he went to the restroom. As he was returning to his table, an unidentified person fired several shots at him from close range.

It is noted that the perpetrator fled the scene immediately after the attack. He boarded a motorcycle waiting on a nearby street and escaped with an accomplice.

The sound of gunfire caused panic among other customers in the restaurant. Terrified patrons fled the premises to find safety. Police and medical services were promptly notified of the incident.

Upon arrival, paramedics confirmed that Muhammer Bilik had died at the scene due to his gunshot wounds. The area was cordoned off by police, and forensic teams began collecting evidence. The Bodrum Prosecutor's Office has launched an official investigation into the murder.

Initial investigations suggest that the suspect had visited several restaurants and entertainment venues on Bitez beach looking for Muhammer Bilik before the incident. This strengthens the suspicion that the attack may have been premeditated.

At present, police are conducting a large-scale search operation to identify and apprehend the suspect. Due to the ongoing investigation, no further information regarding the potential motives has been released.