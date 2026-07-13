SpaceX showcases upgraded massive launch clamp mechanism for Starship

·29·Technology
SpaceX showcases upgraded massive launch clamp mechanism for Starship

SpaceX, the company founded by Elon Musk, has demonstrated the operation of the upgraded launch site designed for its most powerful Starship rocket system. This facility, known as the Orbital Launch Mount (OLM) at the Starbase spaceport in Texas, is crucial for ensuring the safe launch of the rocket. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

Videos circulating on the internet show the synchronized movement of the massive mechanical "claws"—a system of clamps that hold the Super Heavy booster before launch. This mechanism performs the task of holding the rocket on the ground until its engines reach full power and releasing it at the precise second.

Technological complexity and safety

According to ixbt.com, this ring-shaped system is located around the base of the Super Heavy first stage. It must withstand the immense pressure and vibrations generated when 33 Raptor engines ignite simultaneously. The moment the engines are running stably, the clamps open simultaneously and retract rapidly to avoid damaging the rocket.

This modernized launch table was created to address shortcomings identified in previous tests and to make the flight process more reliable. SpaceX engineers have spent a long time working on automating this process, where every second and millimeter matters.

Preparation for the next flight

Recently, the company also released high-quality photos and videos showing the static fire test of the Super Heavy V3 first stage. These tests are one of the final stages of checking the rocket's flight readiness.

According to an official statement from SpaceX, the next, 13th test flight of the Starship system is expected to take place on July 16 of this year. As part of this flight, not only the rocket's ascent but also technologies for landing its various parts will be tested.

The Starship project is one of the largest space programs aimed at taking humanity to the Moon and Mars, and each successful test brings the era of space tourism and interplanetary flights closer. These processes are also interesting for space technology enthusiasts in Uzbekistan, as such achievements directly impact the development of global internet coverage and satellite communications.

SpaceXStarshipИлон МаскТехнологияКосмос
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