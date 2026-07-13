The president of the Cameroonian Football Federation and legendary striker Samuel Eto'o has commented on the situation surrounding one of the brightest stars of our time, Kylian Mbappe. In his opinion, despite the phenomenal results the Real Madrid forward has shown in his home country, he is not receiving the recognition he deserves from the public. Eto'o did not hide his surprise at the disparity between Mbappe's status as one of the top scorers in French football history and the way he is treated. This was reported by Goal.com .

In an interview with Le Parisien, Eto'o emphasized that Mbappe's achievements place him alongside other football legends. However, according to him, the 27-year-old forward is still being forced to prove his greatness. This raises various questions regarding the player's mental state and his position within the France national team.

The issue of origin and social pressure

Eto'o suggested that the root cause of the criticism directed at Mbappe might be related to the player's background. It is well known that Mbappe's parents are of Cameroonian and Algerian descent. Samuel Eto'o believes that this factor may have shaped a biased attitude toward him among certain segments of society.

"Although it is an uncomfortable question, it is time to ask it: are Kylian's origins and his place in society not affecting how people treat him? We live in a world where racism and prejudice still exist; that cannot be denied," the former striker added. He believes that Mbappe's openness in expressing his views on socio-political issues also increases the pressure on him.

Statistics and historical results

According to data provided by Goal.com, Kylian Mbappe is leaving an indelible mark on the history of the World Cup. Since 2018, he has managed to score 20 goals in the tournament. In this metric, he is only behind Lionel Messi, who has 21 goals. No other modern footballer has come close to Mbappe during this period.

Nevertheless, in France, there is hesitation to recognize him as the greatest player in the country's history. Eto'o says on this matter: "What else does Kylian need to do to be recognized as the best of his generation or as a historical figure? He proves his level in every match, yet he remains under constant criticism."

For Mbappe, who is currently playing for Real Madrid, these debates are nothing new. However, such statements from influential figures like Samuel Eto'o are once again bringing issues of racial and social equality in European football to the forefront. The French football community has received a serious warning that it must learn to truly appreciate its hero.