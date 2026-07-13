Is Lionel Messi no longer as dangerous: England looks to dethrone Argentina

While one of the greatest players in football history, Lionel Messi, continues to perform miracles on the pitch, his status of "invincibility" is fading. Former England defender Gary Pallister stated in an interview with Goal.com that the 39-year-old legend is no longer the unstoppable force he once was for opponents and that England can stop him. This is reported by Goal.com .

These comments, made ahead of the World Cup clash between Argentina and England, have sparked significant debate. According to Pallister, Lionel Messi is now closer to the level of a "mere mortal," and his physical capabilities are no longer at the peak they were a decade ago. This gives the England team, led by Thomas Tuchel, added confidence to dethrone the reigning world champions.

Messi is still dangerous, but not unstoppable

Although Lionel Messi is recording excellent results for Inter Miami in the MLS and the Argentina national team, experts are noticing that his style of play has changed. Pallister does not deny that he is still the central figure for Argentina, but noted that his ability to single-handedly dismantle entire teams has diminished.

"Messi is not the Messi of ten years ago. He is still a decisive player for Argentina, but I don't think he can just slice through opposing defenses like he could at his peak. Yes, he is still technically brilliant, but now it is possible to contain him with team discipline," says the former player.

England's counter-punch: Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham

The England national team is also arriving at this match with a strong squad. Performers like captain Harry Kane and Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham are expected to pose serious problems for the Argentine defense. The main task for Thomas Tuchel is to develop a tactical plan that limits Lionel Messi's influence on the pitch.

Even though Lionel Messi has scored eight goals in this tournament to become the top scorer in World Cup history, there is no fear in the England camp. On the contrary, the English are ready to provide worthy resistance to the South American representatives with their young and energetic squad.

This confrontation is not just a clash between two strong teams, but a battle of two different football philosophies. While Argentina relies on the individual skill of its leader, England aims to play a systematic and disciplined game under Thomas Tuchel. Although Lionel Messi has the edge in experience with over 200 caps, the intensity of the English could decide the fate of the match.

In the end, it is worth noting that for Lionel Messi, this tournament could be a step toward his ninth Ballon d'Or. However, grand teams like England remain the biggest obstacle on his path. Wednesday's match will show who is right.