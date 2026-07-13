Is Lionel Messi no longer as dangerous: England looks to dethrone Argentina

·6·Sport
Is Lionel Messi no longer as dangerous: England looks to dethrone Argentina

While one of the greatest players in football history, Lionel Messi, continues to perform miracles on the pitch, his status of "invincibility" is fading. Former England defender Gary Pallister stated in an interview with Goal.com that the 39-year-old legend is no longer the unstoppable force he once was for opponents and that England can stop him. This is reported by Goal.com .

These comments, made ahead of the World Cup clash between Argentina and England, have sparked significant debate. According to Pallister, Lionel Messi is now closer to the level of a "mere mortal," and his physical capabilities are no longer at the peak they were a decade ago. This gives the England team, led by Thomas Tuchel, added confidence to dethrone the reigning world champions.

Messi is still dangerous, but not unstoppable

Although Lionel Messi is recording excellent results for Inter Miami in the MLS and the Argentina national team, experts are noticing that his style of play has changed. Pallister does not deny that he is still the central figure for Argentina, but noted that his ability to single-handedly dismantle entire teams has diminished.

"Messi is not the Messi of ten years ago. He is still a decisive player for Argentina, but I don't think he can just slice through opposing defenses like he could at his peak. Yes, he is still technically brilliant, but now it is possible to contain him with team discipline," says the former player.

England's counter-punch: Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham

The England national team is also arriving at this match with a strong squad. Performers like captain Harry Kane and Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham are expected to pose serious problems for the Argentine defense. The main task for Thomas Tuchel is to develop a tactical plan that limits Lionel Messi's influence on the pitch.

Even though Lionel Messi has scored eight goals in this tournament to become the top scorer in World Cup history, there is no fear in the England camp. On the contrary, the English are ready to provide worthy resistance to the South American representatives with their young and energetic squad.

This confrontation is not just a clash between two strong teams, but a battle of two different football philosophies. While Argentina relies on the individual skill of its leader, England aims to play a systematic and disciplined game under Thomas Tuchel. Although Lionel Messi has the edge in experience with over 200 caps, the intensity of the English could decide the fate of the match.

In the end, it is worth noting that for Lionel Messi, this tournament could be a step toward his ninth Ballon d'Or. However, grand teams like England remain the biggest obstacle on his path. Wednesday's match will show who is right.

Lionel MessiАнглияArgentinaЖаҳон ЧемпионатиТомас Тухель
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Jahongir Tursunov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Samuel Eto'o: Kylian Mbappe is not appreciated enough in FranceSamuel Eto'o: Kylian Mbappe is not appreciated enough in FranceToday, 19:16Manchester United announces the transfer of Andrey Santos for £50 millionManchester United announces the transfer of Andrey Santos for £50 millionToday, 18:37Cristiano Ronaldo urged to retire from international footballCristiano Ronaldo urged to retire from international footballToday, 18:13World Cup 2026 Tragedy: Argentina fan dies, many hospitalized due to intense emotionsWorld Cup 2026 Tragedy: Argentina fan dies, many hospitalized due to intense emotionsToday, 18:052026 World Cup: The era of 'easy opponents' is over, the billion-dollar project is bearing fruit2026 World Cup: The era of 'easy opponents' is over, the billion-dollar project is bearing fruitToday, 17:59Joe Cole's Bold Prediction: “We’re Sending Messi on Vacation”Joe Cole's Bold Prediction: “We’re Sending Messi on Vacation”Today, 17:56
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Cristiano Ronaldo after match against Uzbekistan: "I felt as if I had left football"
Cristiano Ronaldo after match against Uzbekistan: "I felt as if I had left football"
Cristiano Ronaldo makes a statement ahead of the match against Uzbekistan
Cristiano Ronaldo makes a statement ahead of the match against Uzbekistan
Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Cristiano Ronaldo relaxes with his family after World Cup defeat
Cristiano Ronaldo relaxes with his family after World Cup defeat
Abduqodir Husanov's Tears Reveal the National Team's Path
Abduqodir Husanov's Tears Reveal the National Team's Path
Defender who did not play a single minute at the World Cup bids farewell to the national team
Defender who did not play a single minute at the World Cup bids farewell to the national team
Liverpool has Abbosbek Fayzullaev on their radar
Liverpool has Abbosbek Fayzullaev on their radar
Georgina reveals Cristiano Ronaldo's biggest football secret
Georgina reveals Cristiano Ronaldo's biggest football secret