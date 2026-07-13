Anthropic begins localizing prices for Claude

·1·Technology
Anthropic begins localizing prices for Claude

Anthropic, one of the leading AI startups, has begun localizing prices for its Claude chatbot service in the Indian market. This step is seen as a strategic move to strengthen the company's position in this region, which is its largest market outside the US. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports .

Currently, many users in India have started seeing service fees in the local currency, the rupee, on the Claude website and mobile apps. According to TechCrunch, users previously faced difficulties with international dollar pricing and currency conversion. Through this step, Anthropic aims to simplify the payment process for users.

Competition and payment systems

Although prices are now displayed in rupees, Anthropic has not yet integrated India's popular UPI (Unified Payments Interface) instant payment system. For now, payments are only made via bank cards or Apple and Google app stores. OpenAI is slightly ahead in this regard, having introduced rupee pricing and UPI support for ChatGPT back in August.

India is a crucial region for Anthropic, as it accounts for 5.8% of Claude's global user base. In this metric, India ranks second in the world after the US. The company opened an office in Bengaluru in February and hired former Microsoft India head Irina Ghose to lead business in the region.

Price differences and partnerships

Local prices are set as follows: the Claude Pro subscription is priced at 2,000 rupees per month (approximately $21) on an annual billing basis. For comparison, this service costs $17 per month in the US. The Claude Max plan is set at 11,999 rupees (around $125), which is also slightly higher than the $100 price in the US. This price difference is explained by the inclusion of local taxes.

Anthropic has established partnerships with major Indian IT giants Infosys and Tata Consultancy Services. This collaboration serves to expand enterprise-level AI solutions. After misunderstandings caused by restricted access to certain models last year, the company is currently working to regain the trust of developers.

Such news is also significant for users in Uzbekistan, as the shift of global companies to regional pricing policies raises hopes for more favorable tariffs for the Central Asian market in the future. For now, local users continue to use Claude services based on standard international rates.

AnthropicClaudeСунъий ИнтеллектҲиндистонТехнология
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