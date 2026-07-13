Rosatom Introduces Kognitron Platform for Creating AI Agents

·34·Technology
Rosatom Introduces Kognitron Platform for Creating AI Agents

The Russian state corporation Rosatom has announced a new milestone in the field of Artificial Intelligence (AI). Developed by the company's specialists, Kognitron is a platform designed for creating, training, and deploying intelligent assistants and AI agents within a corporate environment. This technology is expected to be a key tool for automating workflows and increasing decision-making speed in large industrial enterprises. This was reported by Ixbt.com news source.

The uniqueness of the Kognitron platform lies in its ability to work not only with text data but also with images, audio, and video materials. The system allows for the adaptation of Large Language Models (LLM) to specific corporate tasks. Most importantly, this customization process can be carried out directly by industry experts without the need for programmers. This significantly simplifies the integration of the technology into business processes.

Digital assistant for industry experts

The new platform allows for the creation of specialized AI assistants for employees in various fields. Specifically, lawyers, engineers, procurement managers, and quality control specialists can utilize Kognitron in their work. The system helps reduce human error in analyzing large volumes of documents, searching for regulatory requirements, and verifying technical documentation.

The platform is integrated into Rosatom's corporate data warehouse. Here, it is used for intelligent searching of pricing information and analyzing previously purchased products. This approach helps increase the corporation's economic efficiency and optimize resource allocation.

Role in industrial safety and design

In high-responsibility sectors such as nuclear energy, Kognitron is intended for use in designing technical facilities and analyzing risks. The system has the capability to monitor complex technical processes and provide real-time advice to staff during facility operation. This elevates the level of safety to a new stage.

Experts believe that the emergence of such platforms is not just a technological innovation for industrial giants, but a strategic necessity. With Kognitron, the following tasks can be performed efficiently:

  • Rapid processing of large volumes of technical and legal documents;
  • Automatic detection of errors in project documentation;
  • Analysis of price trends during procurement processes;
  • Providing intelligent technical support for customers and employees.
Overall, the Kognitron platform is aimed at accelerating digital transformation in the Russian nuclear industry. In the future, it is possible that this system will be offered as a universal solution not only for internal needs but also for other large industrial sectors.

RosatomArtificial IntelligenceKognitronTechnologyDigitalization
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