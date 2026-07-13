General Fusion Debuts on Stock Exchange: The Era of Fusion Energy Begins

·19·Technology
General Fusion Debuts on Stock Exchange: The Era of Fusion Energy Begins

A historic event has occurred in the energy world: General Fusion has begun trading on the Nasdaq exchange under the ticker GFUZ. This makes it the first fusion energy company to go public on global financial markets. This step is a significant milestone not only for the company but for the entire world in the quest to create a clean and limitless energy source. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports.

With the start of trading, investors showed great interest in the new technology. On Monday, the share price started at $12.85 and rose by 40 percent in a short time. General Fusion managed to beat its main competitor, the Donald Trump-backed TAE Technologies, to the stock market by several months.

Financial challenges and new opportunities

This debut took place as a result of a merger (SPAC deal) with Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. III. Although the company initially planned to raise up to $230 million, the final amount is expected to be lower due to share redemptions typical of de-SPAC processes. According to estimates by The Globe and Mail, the company may have less than $30 million remaining after all payments.

However, General Fusion managed to raise an additional $108 million from private investors in parallel. Currently, the company's cash reserve is approximately $150 million. These funds are crucial for the company, as General Fusion experienced a serious financial crisis last year and was forced to cut 25 percent of its staff.

Technological approach: Magnetized target fusion

Founded in 2002, General Fusion entered the industry with a unique approach. The company uses "magnetized target fusion" technology. In this process, superheated particles—magnetized plasma—are created inside a chamber lined with liquid lithium using electromagnetic fields.

The uniqueness of the process lies in the fact that a ring of special pistons compresses the liquid lithium around the fuel. As a result, atoms fuse and release a massive amount of energy. While the company previously stated it would use steam to move the pistons, it has now announced the use of modern "synchronized mechanical drivers."

Fusion energy means replicating the process that occurs in the center of the sun on Earth. If General Fusion can commercialize its technology, it will mark a revolutionary turning point in the fight against global climate change and in ensuring energy independence. For now, investors are placing big bets on this "green" future.

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