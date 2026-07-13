Slimbook introduces new Nexus workstations designed for AI

·30·Technology
Slimbook introduces new Nexus workstations designed for AI

Spanish company Slimbook has announced a new line of high-performance Nexus workstations. These computers are specifically designed for developers of AI models and professionals engaged in resource-intensive computing. The new series includes two main models: the Nexus Ryzen AI and the more powerful Nexus Threadripper AI. This is reported by Ixbt.com .

The base version of the Nexus Ryzen AI is equipped with an AMD Ryzen 9 processor and supports up to 128 GB of DDR5 RAM and up to 4 TB of PCIe Gen5 NVMe SSD storage. According to ixbt.com, the most notable feature of this model is the ability to install two professional NVIDIA RTX Pro 6000 Blackwell graphics cards. The starting price for this workstation is set at 1995 euros.

Flagship model: Nexus Threadripper AI

The top-of-the-line Nexus Threadripper AI model is designed for complex tasks such as training large language models (LLM) and running AI locally. It can be equipped with an AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 9995WX processor and an impressive 512 GB of DDR5 RAM. To maintain such power stably, a 2500 W power supply unit with 80 Plus Platinum certification is installed.

Both workstations are presented in durable aluminum alloy cases. The developers have also provided a wide range of options for cooling systems: users can choose between traditional air cooling or an "all-in-one" (AIO) liquid cooling system with three fans. This ensures that the system does not overheat.

In the Uzbekistan market, such professional equipment is usually brought in by order. At a time when AI technologies are developing rapidly, these types of stations are naturally of great interest to local developers and research centers. In particular, the use of graphics chips based on the NVIDIA Blackwell architecture will take computing speed to a new level.

The starting price for the Nexus Threadripper AI model begins at 3880 euros. Through these devices, Slimbook is promoting not only hardware but also software freedom, as they are perfectly compatible with open-source operating systems.

SlimbookNVIDIABlackwellArtificial IntelligenceTechnology
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