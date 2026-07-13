General Fusion becomes the first company in the fusion energy sector to go public

Canada's General Fusion has finalized a merger agreement with the special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. III. This move makes it the world's first publicly traded company focused on controlled fusion energy technologies. The company's shares will now trade on the Nasdaq exchange under the ticker GFUZ. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

Fusion is the process that occurs inside the Sun, where light atomic nuclei combine to release vast amounts of energy. General Fusion aims to control this process on Earth and generate electricity on an industrial scale. The total value of this deal is estimated at approximately $1 billion, which highlights the high level of investor interest in the sector.

Technological approach and uniqueness

General Fusion has been operating for 24 years and is developing a unique technology that differs from traditional magnetic plasma confinement methods. The company's system is designed to generate reaction energy through the mechanical compression of plasma. According to ixbt.com, this approach sets it apart from other major projects and is expected to be more commercially viable.

To date, no organization in the world has been able to create a commercially viable fusion power plant. For General Fusion, going public is not just about prestige, but also provides direct access to capital markets necessary to continue complex scientific research. This is crucial for moving the technology from laboratory conditions to real-world production.

Challenges and future plans

The process of going public was not easy for the company. A few months ago, General Fusion was forced to reduce its workforce, and its management openly acknowledged the need for new funding sources to continue technology development. The SPAC mechanism allowed the company to raise capital faster by bypassing the complex and lengthy traditional IPO process.

The company has already begun international cooperation. In June, a partnership was announced with the Italian energy infrastructure company Renexia. The parties are exploring the possibilities of deploying General Fusion systems in Italy for commercial purposes. However, experts note that a number of technical hurdles must still be overcome to put the technology into practice.

Overall, the listing of General Fusion shares on Nasdaq signals the beginning of a new era in the energy world. If the company achieves its goal, humanity could have access to an infinite and clean energy source. For now, this step is simply an important strategic milestone in turning a massive scientific experiment into a real business project.