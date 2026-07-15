From Sausage Factory to Nuclear Fusion: Realta Fusion's Unexpected Choice

Aiming to revolutionize the energy world, the startup Realta Fusion has chosen an unexpected location for its new research and development center. The company is transforming an old factory in Madison, Wisconsin, once used for producing Oscar Mayer sausages and deli meats, into its new base. This move is not just a repurposing of an industrial building, but a significant step toward creating a high-tech energy hub in the heart of the U.S. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports .

In an interview with TechCrunch, Realta Fusion founder and CEO Kieran Furlong jokingly described the transition as "going from sausages to nuclear fusion." The new center, named Forge, plans to produce its first plasma in 2029. This project is strategically important for the company, as Realta recently demonstrated the ability to convert energy derived from fusion reactions directly into electricity.

Why was the old factory chosen?

The selection of the Oscar Mayer factory is no coincidence. First, this industrial site is connected to high-capacity power grids, which covers the energy needs required to start fusion reactors. Second, the factory is located near the company's current headquarters. However, the primary factor cited is the bipartisan support from the state government.

The Wisconsin state government and the city of Madison provided a total of $55 million in incentive packages to keep the startup in the region. The largest part of this package, $37.5 million, is a sales tax exemption introduced for the fusion industry. Additionally, the state is providing $15 million in tax credits, and the city administration is contributing $2.8 million in financial support.

Talent pool and regional competition

Realta Fusion's decision to stay in Madison was unexpected, as many similar startups usually gravitate toward large national laboratories or coastal tech hubs. For example, another Wisconsin startup, Type One Energy, moved to Tennessee in 2024. However, the University of Wisconsin-Madison produces many talented plasma physicists every year, guaranteeing a strong talent pool for Realta.

Currently, the demand for clean energy is rising sharply due to the proliferation of AI data centers and the electrification of the economy. This year alone, startups in the fusion energy sector have attracted over $1.5 billion in investment. Through its new center, Realta Fusion aims to make Wisconsin a central hub in this global race.

According to Kieran Furlong, being a "champion" of the state has unique advantages. It allows not only for financial support but also for gaining the attention of decision-makers and developing the regional ecosystem. Thus, an old meat processing plant will soon become a hotbed for technologies that provide humanity with limitless, clean energy.