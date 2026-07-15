SpaceX launches two Falcon 9 rockets into space within a few hours

·33·Technology
SpaceX launches two Falcon 9 rockets into space within a few hours

SpaceX, founded by Elon Musk, continues to increase the frequency of its space launches. The company successfully launched two Falcon 9 rockets in less than eight hours, delivering a total of 56 Starlink satellites into orbit. This event marks a new milestone in the technical capabilities and logistical potential of the private space company. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

The first launch took place from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California, where a Falcon 9 rocket delivered 27 Starlink units to the designated orbit. Just 7 hours and 42 minutes later, a second rocket launched from the opposite coast of the US at a spaceport in Florida. This time, another 29 satellites were sent into space.

Global internet coverage is expanding

According to ixbt.com, SpaceX demonstrated record-breaking intensity by independently conducting launches from both American coasts in a single day. The goal of the Starlink project is to provide high-speed satellite internet worldwide, even in the most remote areas. The 56 newly launched units will further increase the capacity of this global network.

This news is also significant for users in Uzbekistan, as the testing of Starlink services in the Central Asian region, particularly in neighboring Kazakhstan, and the expected future expansion of regional coverage remain a focus for technology enthusiasts.

Additionally, SpaceX recently officially introduced the new generation Starlink V5 satellite terminal. This device is designed to be significantly more compact and lighter than previous models. Engineers have also managed to reduce energy consumption in the new generation terminals, making them more convenient for mobile use.

The reusability of Falcon 9 rockets allows SpaceX to reduce launch costs and drastically increase the number of flights. Today, the company is the most active space operator in the world, carrying out new missions almost every week.

SpaceXFalcon 9StarlinkElon MuskSpace
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