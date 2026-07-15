Reelful App Launched: AI Now Edits Videos Automatically

·22·Technology
Reelful App Launched: AI Now Edits Videos Automatically

Creating high-quality content for social media is becoming easier. The newly launched Reelful app uses AI to automatically turn photos and videos from a user's smartphone into ready-made videos in the style of TikTok and Instagram Reels. This technology is designed for users who lack the time or desire to work with complex editing software. This was reported by Techcrunch.com reports .

According to TechCrunch, the Reelful project was developed by Kate Deyneka, a former engineer at Snapchat. She has spent a long time working on machine learning and image processing models. Now, she aims to free users from tedious processes like selecting frames, adding effects, and recording audio.

How does Reelful work?

The process of working with the app is very simple and engaging. First, the user writes a short text description (prompt) about the video they want to create, such as "travel report" or "event review." After that, the system records a 30-second sample of the user's voice to create a clone. Once the necessary photos and videos are selected from the gallery, the AI takes over.

Reelful not only combines footage but also:

  • Writes a custom script for the video;
  • Reads the voiceover using the user's cloned voice;
  • Selects music and sound effects;
  • Automatically adds subtitles.
One of the most surprising features of the program is its ability to animate static images. For example, if a user uploads a photo of someone cutting fruit, the AI animates the image into a short video showing the cutting process. To ensure transparency, such videos include a special watermark indicating they were created by AI.

New opportunities for entrepreneurs and bloggers

According to app founder Kate Deyneka, Reelful is currently aimed primarily at entrepreneurs and business owners developing their personal brands. They often have plenty of interesting material but lack the time to edit it professionally. Reelful fills this gap, delivering a finished product in just a few minutes.

Currently, Reelful is participating in the a16z Speedrun program. The app also allows users to edit finished videos via chat. In other words, the user simply needs to give a command like "change the music" or "shorten the script." Such "agentic" video editors are expected to completely change the standards for social media content creation in the future.

ReelfulArtificial IntelligenceInstagram ReelsTikTokTechnology
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