Attack on Lamine Yamal's home: A terrifying incident following Spain's victory

Spain's young star Lamine Yamal has faced a serious personal security issue alongside his major sporting successes. Just hours after the Spanish national team defeated France in the World Cup semi-finals to secure a spot in the final, thieves attempted to break into the player's home in Barcelona. This incident has caused great concern among the young talent's family and loved ones. This is reported by Goal.com .

The incident occurred early Wednesday morning at Yamal's residence in the prestigious Esplugues de Llobregat district of Barcelona. At the time, the player himself was thousands of kilometers away in Texas, USA, celebrating the historic victory with the national team. However, a major robbery was prevented because the private security service left at his home remained vigilant.

According to Euro News, surveillance cameras captured two masked individuals attempting to climb over the courtyard wall. The quick action of the guards and the activation of the alarm system scared the criminals away. As a result, the thieves fled the scene before they could enter the house or steal any valuables.

Police investigation and security measures

Local law enforcement agencies, specifically the Mossos d'Esquadra police, were immediately notified of the situation. Although the suspects disappeared before the police arrived, a large-scale search is currently underway to identify and apprehend them. Criminalists and investigators are carefully examining all surveillance footage from the house.

Experts believe that digital evidence could play a crucial role in identifying the criminals. The fact that this district has been targeted by thieves several times in recent months has put the police on high alert. Such cases indicate a growing trend of organized criminal groups attacking the homes of professional footballers in Europe.

Goal.com writes that criminals usually take advantage of players participating in major tournaments, aiming to steal valuable jewelry, luxury watches, and cash kept in their homes. It is suggested that Lamine Yamal's occasional display of his life and luxury items on social media may have also attracted the attention of criminal groups.

Although Lamine Yamal is currently focused on the upcoming final match, his family and club have increased security measures to the maximum. The fact that the homes of star players in European football are being looted during matches is becoming a common occurrence, highlighting the need for clubs and football associations to develop new security protocols.