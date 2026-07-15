A New Era in the AI Market: Anthropic and Blackstone Launch a Trillion-Dollar Project

While AI models are improving day by day, large enterprises are still hesitant about how to effectively implement this technology into their workflows. Anthropic, one of the world's leading AI labs, and investment giant Blackstone have launched a joint venture called Ode to solve this problem and capture a new trillion-dollar market. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports .

According to TechCrunch, the Ode project is valued at $1.5 billion. It is not just a software vendor, but a large-scale agency providing engineering services for AI implementation in enterprises. This step shows that competition in the AI field has moved beyond creating powerful models to integrating them into real business processes.

A Bridge Between Business and Technology

The Fractional AI startup was chosen as the foundation for the Ode project and was acquired in a short period. Notably, prior to this deal, Fractional had ended an 11-month partnership with OpenAI. Now, Ode engineers work directly at client offices, developing custom systems for each organization using Anthropic's Claude models.

According to project leader Chris Taylor, if the plan is executed as intended, the company could reach a trillion-dollar valuation in the future. Currently, more than 100 highly qualified engineers are working at the enterprise. They are working in close cooperation with the Anthropic team, striving to maximize the impact of the technology on business efficiency.

Ode operates on a "Claude-first" principle. This means that when solving any business problem, engineers primarily use Anthropic's developments. However, the company is not limited to just one model — if a client's needs require it, competitor AI products can also be used.

Strategic Partnership and Future Prospects

It is no coincidence that financial giants like Blackstone, Hellman & Friedman, and Goldman Sachs are behind this initiative. Blackstone noticed a significant gap in implementing AI across dozens of companies in its portfolio. While consulting firms limit themselves to theoretical advice, Ode engages directly in practical solutions and coding.

In the Uzbekistan market, large corporations and the banking sector are also moving past the digitalization stage and showing interest in implementing AI. The experience of giants like Anthropic and Blackstone could serve as a catalyst for local IT service companies to form new business models in the future. Because buying a ready-made model is one thing, but adapting it to an enterprise's internal ecosystem is a completely different, complex process.

In conclusion, the AI race has entered a new phase. Now, victory will not go to the one who creates the smartest neural network, but to the companies that can best adapt that intelligence to the daily needs of business. The fact that OpenAI has also started moving in this direction with its "The Deployment Company" project indicates that the competition will be extremely intense.