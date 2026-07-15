AI Voice Technologies: Startup Rime Raises $24 Million in Funding

·27·Technology
AI Voice Technologies: Startup Rime Raises $24 Million in Funding

The market for AI-based voice technologies is developing rapidly. San Francisco-based startup Rime, which offers innovative solutions for automating customer interactions for large enterprises, has raised $24 million in a Series A funding round. This capital will help the company make customer service, marketing, and sales processes more efficient. This was reported by Techcrunch.com reports .

The investment round, led by M13 Ventures, also included participation from notable investors such as Twilio Ventures, Corazon Capital, and Unusual Ventures. Rime's founders are former experts from Stanford University and the Amazon Alexa project, who have developed a unique approach to solving existing market problems. According to ixbt.com, the company does not use readily available internet data to train its models, but instead uses live conversations recorded in its private studio in San Francisco.

Quality communication and technical superiority

While giants like ElevenLabs, Deepgram, and Vapi currently lead the voice AI sector, Rime aims to stand out with its phoneme-based architecture. This technology allows for the accurate pronunciation of brand names and complex industry-specific terms. As a result, enterprises do not need to spend time and money retraining models for their specific fields.

Rime CEO Lily Clifford notes that current voice AI technologies have not yet reached full perfection. Many large companies still prefer to use legacy IVR (Interactive Voice Response) systems because interacting with modern AI agents does not always feel natural to the user. Rime aims to bridge this gap, making AI agents feel more human than simple robots.

Future plans and new technologies

The startup is currently moving away from separate text-to-speech and speech-to-text models, focusing instead on developing direct speech-to-speech models. This approach reduces latency, eliminates noise, and allows for natural responses without interrupting the speaker, including natural pauses.

The company has already attracted a number of prestigious clients. Among them are representatives of the following sectors:

  • Mayo Clinic (medical center)
  • Dialpad (communication services)
  • Upstart (fintech sector)
  • Asurion (insurance and technical support)
The newly raised investments will be directed toward expanding the company's team. Rime recently hired Rafael Valle, an experienced scientist who previously worked on audio research at Meta and NVIDIA, as its Chief Scientist. This move is expected to further strengthen the startup's technological foundation. There is also high demand for such technologies in the Uzbekistan market, especially in the banking and telecommunications sectors, where the implementation of AI operators could take customer service quality to a new level.

RimeArtificial IntelligenceStartupInvestmentVoice Technologies
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