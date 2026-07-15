Microsoft Fixes Record Number of Vulnerabilities: AI Comes to the Rescue

Microsoft has announced a record-breaking set of updates to address security flaws in its software products, including Windows and Office. The largest patch collection in the company's history is attracting the attention of industry experts not only for the level of risk but also for the technologies used to identify them. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports .

According to Krebs on Security, the tech giant managed to patch a total of 570 security vulnerabilities as part of its traditional “Patch Tuesday.” This figure is the highest in the company's history, and Microsoft experts emphasize that AI capabilities were extensively used to achieve this efficiency.

At least two of the identified vulnerabilities are classified as “zero-day.” This means that hackers had already begun exploiting these flaws before Microsoft could identify them and develop a fix. Such risks are considered the most serious threat to system security, as users remained completely unprotected for a period of time.

Dangerous Vulnerabilities and Government Warnings

Among the patched flaws, a critical error in Windows Server stands out. This bug allows hackers to escalate privileges from a standard user to a system administrator. This could have granted attackers full control over the entire corporate network.

Another dangerous vulnerability concerns the SharePoint file-sharing server, and the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) has warned that hackers are already using this flaw to attack various organizations. Considering that many government and private organizations in Uzbekistan also use these platforms, updating systems immediately is crucial.

According to Pavan Davuluri, head of the Windows division at Microsoft, as AI models evolve, defenders are finding hidden errors in software code faster. “As AI helps us identify more issues, it is becoming natural for customers to see more fixes in monthly updates,” he noted.

Hidden Risks in Legacy Code

Experts believe that some parts of the Windows operating system code were written decades ago, and vulnerabilities within them may have been “dormant” for years. Modern AI algorithms are showing high efficiency in finding such complex errors that are difficult for the human eye to detect.

Through this large-scale update, Microsoft has not only addressed current risks but also signaled the beginning of a new era in cybersecurity. The race between hackers and security engineers is now shifting to the field of AI technologies. Users are advised to check their system security settings and install all recommended packages.