Russians arrested for reading the Bible in Hagia Sophia

Two Russian citizens were detained by law enforcement agencies for reading the Bible in the famous Hagia Sophia Mosque in Istanbul, Turkey. They are currently being held at a special center for foreigners awaiting deportation.

It is reported that 35-year-old Viktoriya and 32-year-old Igor, who arrived from Moscow for a vacation, visited the Hagia Sophia Mosque on July 14. While there, Igor opened a Bible he had brought with him and began to read.

The couple stated that they were subsequently stopped by bystanders and escorted out of the mosque premises. They were then taken to the Fatih district police station.

Istanbul police confirmed the detention of the couple regarding this incident. The official report notes that they are suspected of 'inciting hatred or hostility among the public'.

The Russian tourists were not allowed to return to their hotel. They were later sent to a special center for foreigners awaiting deportation located in the Arnavutköy district of Istanbul.

In his statement, Igor reported that he and his wife are being held separately, have not eaten for a long time, and are feeling unwell.

According to the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the country's Consulate General in Istanbul is monitoring the situation. Diplomats have established contact with the lawyer of the detained citizens.