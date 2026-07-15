OnePlus brand prepares to exit US and European markets

Amid significant expected changes in the smartphone market, the popular OnePlus brand is planning to significantly reduce its international operations. According to Bloomberg, the company may decide to halt operations in the US and Europe this week. This move is expected to cover not only Western markets but also India, which is the brand's largest sales point outside of China. This is reported by Techcrunch.com .

This strategic retreat is part of a large-scale reorganization within Oppo, the parent company of OnePlus. Reports suggest the company aims to optimize resources and focus primarily on the domestic market. This news came as a surprise to fans of the brand, which has been known for years as the "flagship killer."

Market decline and the threat of RAMageddon

Experts believe this drastic decision was caused by rising consumer electronics prices and declining demand for new devices. Analytical agencies IDC and Counterpoint predict that smartphone shipments will shrink by more than 13% by 2026. This could be caused by a shortage of memory chips, a crisis industry experts call "RAMageddon."

Oppo itself is facing serious challenges. According to a Counterpoint report, the company's second-quarter performance saw double-digit declines compared to last year. Weakening global purchasing power and stagnation in key markets have forced the brand to rethink its global plans.

Brand history and future plans

OnePlus was founded in 2013 by Pete Lau and Carl Pei. Initially aiming to produce affordable yet powerful Android smartphones for tech enthusiasts, the brand quickly gained global recognition. However, over time, the price of flagship devices increased, and the company attempted to return to the budget segment via the Nord series. In 2020, co-founder Carl Pei left the company to start his own project, Nothing.

Under the new plan, the OnePlus brand will continue its operations only in the Chinese market. Internationally, particularly in regions where it has seen success like Scandinavia, Oppo plans to conduct sales through its Realme brand. For users in Uzbekistan, considering that OnePlus models arrive through unofficial channels, a reduction in global support could lead to future difficulties with service and software.