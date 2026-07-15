Google launches the largest solar energy project in US history

·38·Technology
Google launches the largest solar energy project in US history

Technology giant Google has entered a new era in its sustainable energy strategy. The company has signed its largest contract to date for the construction of massive solar panels and an energy storage system in Arkansas. This project will not only power the company's data centers but will also cover nearly 6 percent of the entire state's energy needs during peak consumption periods. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports .

The Steel River Energy Center project, implemented in partnership with Cypress Creek Energy, will consist of three phases. The first two phases will involve the installation of 1 GW of solar capacity and battery systems with a capacity of 1.9 GWh. The total value and scale of the project are so vast that, once fully completed, it will become the largest solar energy complex in the US.

Clean energy and sustainability strategy

Google is entering this project not only as an investor but has also committed to purchasing all the energy produced. This step aligns with the company's goal of powering its operations with 100% carbon-free energy by 2030. The use of solar panels combined with massive batteries allows energy to be fed into the grid at any time of day, increasing the stability of renewable sources.

According to ixbt.com, the third phase of the project is expected to connect to the general grid in 2029. By then, the complex's total capacity will reach 1.8 GW of solar energy and 2.9 GWh of energy storage capacity. Cypress Creek has already secured $3.5 billion in funding for the initial parts of the project.

The confrontation between Elon Musk and Google

Interestingly, this eco-friendly project by Google is located near a controversial facility owned by Elon Musk's xAI company. While Google is investing in clean energy, xAI is using unauthorized natural gas turbines to power its Colossus data center. The distance between the two facilities is only 40 miles.

According to Reuters, Elon Musk's xAI company is operating about 60 gas turbines without federal environmental permits. This situation is being heavily criticized by the public and environmentalists, as the head of a company that manufactures solar panels, like Tesla, has chosen traditional and polluting fuel for his data centers.

The experience of major brands like Google is of great importance for sunny countries like Uzbekistan. The technology of integrating solar energy with batteries is considered the most effective solution for eliminating energy shortages in the future. This Google project is setting new standards for environmental responsibility among tech giants.

GoogleSolar EnergyElon MuskXAITechnology
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