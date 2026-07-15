Realme introduces Narzo 100x 5G smartphone with record-breaking 8000 mAh battery

·28·Technology
Realme introduces Narzo 100x 5G smartphone with record-breaking 8000 mAh battery

Battery life remains one of the most pressing issues in the smartphone market. Realme has taken a new step in this direction by officially unveiling its latest affordable and long-lasting Narzo 100x 5G model. The device's main highlights are its massive battery capacity and long service life. This is reported by Ixbt.com. reports .

According to ixbt.com, the new Realme Narzo 100x 5G model is equipped with an 8000 mAh battery. The manufacturer claims that this capacity ensures up to three days of active use on a single full charge. Most importantly, the battery retains over 80 percent of its initial capacity even after 1600 charge cycles, which is equivalent to about four years of intensive use.

Technical capabilities and display features

The smartphone is remarkable not only for its battery but also for its display specifications. The device features a 6.8-inch LCD screen that supports a 144 Hz refresh rate, ensuring extremely smooth operation of the interface and games. The screen brightness reaches 1200 nits, allowing for easy readability even on sunny days.

The performance of the Narzo 100x 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor. The device operates with LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 2.2 storage standards. To prevent overheating, engineers have implemented a vapor cooling chamber with an area of 5300 mm2. Additionally, for gaming enthusiasts, there is a “bypass charging” feature that delivers power directly to the system rather than the battery, reducing heat.

Charging and additional features

The smartphone supports 45 W fast charging technology. It can also charge other gadgets via wired reverse charging at 27 W. The device body is 8.8 mm thick and weighs 224 grams, which is quite compact for such a large battery capacity.

  • Main camera: 50 MP;
  • Front camera: 8 MP;
  • Protection rating: IP65 (dust and water resistance);
  • Operating system: Realme UI 7.0 based on Android 16;
  • AI Pulse Light: Special light indicator on the back panel.
Realme Narzo 100x 5G has currently launched in the Indian market. Its base 4/128 GB variant is priced at approximately $245, while the top 6/256 GB version is around $290. If this model officially enters the market, it is expected to attract significant interest among couriers and travelers due to its long-lasting battery.

RealmeNarzo 100x 5GSmartphoneTechnologyBattery
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