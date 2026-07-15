Nighttime advertising calls to be banned

The procedure for distributing advertisements via mobile phones is changing in Uzbekistan. It has been determined that new requirements for SMS advertising and promotional calls will come into force starting November 1, 2026.

Consent will now be required for advertising

According to the presidential decree, legal entities or individuals offering goods and services via mobile communication devices in the form of SMS notifications must first obtain the citizen's consent.

This consent can be in written or electronic form.

In other words, if a citizen has not given consent, it will not be possible to send them SMS messages about products, services, promotions, or other commercial offers.

This may be the answer to a problem familiar to many: unwanted SMS messages arriving in the evening or during working hours, calls from unknown numbers, and notifications saying "you have a special offer."

Advertising distribution prohibited from 18:00 to 9:00

One of the most important aspects of the new procedure is the time restriction.

Starting November 1, 2026, promotional calls and SMS notifications via mobile communication will be prohibited from 18:00 to 9:00.

New requirement Content Consent SMS advertising only after written or electronic consent Time restriction Promotional calls and SMS prohibited from 18:00 to 9:00 Registry Legal entities providing services must register their information systems Blocking Operators will block advertising fully or partially at the subscriber's request Liability Violation of the requirement is considered a breach of advertising and personal data legislation

This restriction could be an important step against annoying calls, especially in the evening when with family, during rest time, or before the start of the workday in the morning.

New obligations imposed on operators

The decree also assigns specific tasks to mobile network operators.

Operators will now be required to provide the ability to fully or partially block promotional calls and notifications at the subscriber's request.

This grants an important right to the citizen: they can choose to turn off all advertising messages or restrict only certain types of advertisements if they wish.

Simply put, a phone number should now be viewed as a citizen's private space, not an advertising area.

Advertising service providers will also be under supervision

The new procedure applies not only to those sending advertisements but also to legal entities that provide services for sending promotional calls and SMS notifications.

They will be able to provide such services only after registering their information systems in the state registry of personal data databases.

Why is this requirement important?

Because advertising companies often work with citizens' phone numbers, names, purchase histories, or other personal data. The uncontrolled circulation of such data poses a risk to citizens' private lives and data security.

Rules for business are also being clarified

This decision is also an important signal for business. Now, the approach of "we have a database, let's send it" will no longer be sufficient before sending SMS or calling customers.

Companies must be prepared for the following questions:

• how was the customer's consent obtained?

• is the consent stored electronically?

• does the citizen have the opportunity to refuse advertising?

• at what time is the message being sent?

• is the database registered in accordance with the law?

If these requirements are applied correctly, order in the market will increase. Advertising will cease to be a tool that annoys the citizen and will become a communication channel with a customer who has expressed genuine interest.

What do citizens gain?

The new procedure creates several conveniences for citizens.

First, unsolicited advertising SMS messages may decrease. Second, an end will be put to annoying calls in the evening and morning. Third, the subscriber will have the right to request the blocking of advertising messages themselves.

Most importantly, the citizen will have the ability to control for what purpose their phone number and personal data are being used.

There is liability for violating the requirement

The decree stipulates that failure to comply with these requirements is considered a violation of legislation on advertising and personal data.

This provides a basis for taking appropriate measures.

This means that after November 1, 2026, the excuse "it was just a simple SMS" may not work when sending advertisements. Every message, every call, and every database must have a legal basis.

Peace of mind on the phone is also becoming a right

In recent years, promotional calls and SMS messages had become a simple nuisance for many. However, the new procedure is re-evaluating this issue from the perspective of citizen consent, personal data security, and respect for rest time.

After November 1, 2026, the main rule for advertising coming to a phone will be simple: consent first, advertising later.

Do you think the ability to fully block promotional calls and SMS will be the most anticipated convenience for people?