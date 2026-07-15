Cloud Mail launches new tool to clear smartphone storage

One of the biggest problems modern smartphone users face is running out of storage space. To solve this issue, the Cloud Mail service has introduced a new feature in its mobile app that allows users to clear memory quickly and safely. This was reported by Ixbt.com reports .

The newly introduced "Phone Cleanup" section analyzes photos and videos on the device and identifies copies already uploaded to the cloud storage. This allows users to easily delete media files that are taking up device storage but are already safely stored on the server.

New conveniences in storage management

The system's operating principle is very simple: after the gallery is synchronized with the cloud service, the app automatically finds duplicates on the device. Users can not only delete redundant files but also see how much space these files occupy on the smartphone. This is especially useful for those working with high-quality videos and large-sized photos.

According to ixbt.com, to use this tool, the automatic file upload function must be enabled in the mobile app. After that, a special section will display exact information on how much space can be freed up. This process helps users increase device performance without losing important memories.

Expert opinion and technological need

Viktor Petrishev, head of product direction at Cloud Mail, noted that the volume of content creation has increased dramatically today, which puts pressure on smartphone storage. The new feature was developed specifically to simplify media library management and free users from "storage full" notifications.

This update is also relevant for users in Uzbekistan, as many receive and store large volumes of media files through platforms like Telegram or Instagram. Such integration of cloud technologies remains one of the most effective solutions for saving a smartphone's internal resources.

This service update not only frees up space but also fosters a culture of file organization. Now, users can free up gigabytes of space with just a few taps instead of checking every photo manually. This also has a positive impact on the overall performance speed of the device.