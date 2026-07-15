Cloud Mail launches new tool to clear smartphone storage

·21·Technology
Cloud Mail launches new tool to clear smartphone storage

One of the biggest problems modern smartphone users face is running out of storage space. To solve this issue, the Cloud Mail service has introduced a new feature in its mobile app that allows users to clear memory quickly and safely. This was reported by Ixbt.com reports .

The newly introduced "Phone Cleanup" section analyzes photos and videos on the device and identifies copies already uploaded to the cloud storage. This allows users to easily delete media files that are taking up device storage but are already safely stored on the server.

New conveniences in storage management

The system's operating principle is very simple: after the gallery is synchronized with the cloud service, the app automatically finds duplicates on the device. Users can not only delete redundant files but also see how much space these files occupy on the smartphone. This is especially useful for those working with high-quality videos and large-sized photos.

According to ixbt.com, to use this tool, the automatic file upload function must be enabled in the mobile app. After that, a special section will display exact information on how much space can be freed up. This process helps users increase device performance without losing important memories.

Expert opinion and technological need

Viktor Petrishev, head of product direction at Cloud Mail, noted that the volume of content creation has increased dramatically today, which puts pressure on smartphone storage. The new feature was developed specifically to simplify media library management and free users from "storage full" notifications.

This update is also relevant for users in Uzbekistan, as many receive and store large volumes of media files through platforms like Telegram or Instagram. Such integration of cloud technologies remains one of the most effective solutions for saving a smartphone's internal resources.

This service update not only frees up space but also fosters a culture of file organization. Now, users can free up gigabytes of space with just a few taps instead of checking every photo manually. This also has a positive impact on the overall performance speed of the device.

Cloud MailSmartphoneTechnologyStorageMobile App
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Thinking Machines, the startup founded by Mira Murati, unveils its first open AI modelThinking Machines, the startup founded by Mira Murati, unveils its first open AI modelToday, 00:00The classic returns: Palit introduces a new GeForce RTX 3060 model with 12 GB of memoryThe classic returns: Palit introduces a new GeForce RTX 3060 model with 12 GB of memoryYesterday, 23:54Microsoft patches critical vulnerability in Age of Empires IIMicrosoft patches critical vulnerability in Age of Empires IIYesterday, 23:53SpaceX shares fall below IPO price ahead of Starship flightSpaceX shares fall below IPO price ahead of Starship flightYesterday, 23:28Apple Maps Advertising Policy: Key Differences Between Apple and Google RevealedApple Maps Advertising Policy: Key Differences Between Apple and Google RevealedYesterday, 23:20Google launches the largest solar energy project in US historyGoogle launches the largest solar energy project in US historyYesterday, 22:58
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

First iPhone 18 Design Leaked: Apple Opts for Unexpected Look
First iPhone 18 Design Leaked: Apple Opts for Unexpected Look
Communicating with the Deceased via AI: Research Yields Unexpected Results
Communicating with the Deceased via AI: Research Yields Unexpected Results
World climate at risk: Probability of a “Super El-Nino” reaches 81 percent
World climate at risk: Probability of a “Super El-Nino” reaches 81 percent
Hyper-realistic Humanoid Robot Sales Begin in China: Prices Up to $146,000
Hyper-realistic Humanoid Robot Sales Begin in China: Prices Up to $146,000
Japanese Scientists Revolutionize Batteries: Lithium-Sulfur Battery Created
Japanese Scientists Revolutionize Batteries: Lithium-Sulfur Battery Created
Legendary Nokia Asha Returns: HMD Preparing Next-Gen Touch Phone
Legendary Nokia Asha Returns: HMD Preparing Next-Gen Touch Phone
Ubtech Unveils Hyper-Realistic U1 Robots with Human-Like Skin
Ubtech Unveils Hyper-Realistic U1 Robots with Human-Like Skin
Geomagnetic Storms Found to Sharply Change Surface Temperatures
Geomagnetic Storms Found to Sharply Change Surface Temperatures