Elon Musk is building the world's largest chip factory: ASML has begun to adapt

The Terafab project, planned by the world's richest man Elon Musk, is preparing to revolutionize the semiconductor industry. ASML, the global leader in supplying high-tech equipment for chip manufacturing, has officially announced that it is revising its 2027 and 2028 production plans to account for the needs of Musk's massive factory. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

According to ASML CFO Roger Dassen, the company is in constant communication with all major clients and is aware of their construction plans for the coming years. According to ixbt.com, the Terafab project has become an integral part of ASML's strategic plans. This means that Musk's new enterprise will be one of the primary buyers of the most advanced lithography machines.

Terafab: A new giant in the world of semiconductors

The Terafab project will be built in Austin, Texas. It is expected to be more than just a factory; it will be the world's largest complex for producing AI chips and micro-components for the needs of Tesla, SpaceX, and xAI. The main goal of the project is to eliminate disruptions in the logistics chain and centralize all processes.

Currently, the chip manufacturing process is scattered across different parts of the world: design is in one place, wafer fabrication in another, and assembly with memory blocks and final packaging are done in completely different regions. Terafab will integrate all stages—from design to final product packaging—on a single site.

Queues are forming for EUV lithography

ASML representatives state that orders for EUV (extreme ultraviolet) lithography equipment for 2027 are already nearly full. A large number of orders have also been received for 2028. This technology is the only solution in the world for creating the smallest (2-3 nanometer) and most powerful chips.

For countries that rely on technology imports, such as Uzbekistan, these global changes will have an indirect impact. If Elon Musk succeeds in reducing chip shortages through his factory, it could lead to price stabilization for electric vehicles, server equipment, and home appliances in the future.

The success of the Terafab project is crucial not only for Tesla or SpaceX but for the entire global AI market. The fact that a giant like ASML is paying serious attention to this project indicates that Musk's plans are not just ambition, but a strategy based on precise calculations.