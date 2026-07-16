Yandex AI technologies receive international security certification

·25·Technology
Yandex AI technologies receive international security certification

Yandex has obtained the international ISO/IEC 42001 certificate for responsible development for all models in its Alice AI neural network family. This prestigious document confirms the transparency, safety, and efficiency of the company's AI technology development processes. This was reported by the company's press service. According to Ixbt.com reports .

The Alice AI LLM (text), Alice AI ART (image), and Alice AI VLM (multimodal) models successfully passed an independent audit. This suite of models forms the foundation of the Alisa AI voice assistant, familiar to many today. The certification process covered all aspects of neural network management, including staff training and model deployment stages.

According to the audit results, user data in all versions of the Alice AI system is protected to the level of international standard requirements. It was also confirmed that potential errors and unexpected anomalies in the system are continuously monitored and controlled. This signifies a high level of security when interacting with AI.

Technological transparency and international standards

Experts verified that Yandex ensures transparency at all stages of neural network development and usage. The ISO/IEC 42001 standard evaluates not only technical quality but also adherence to ethical and legal norms. This is an important guarantee for users of these services in regional markets like Uzbekistan.

It is worth noting that Yandex was the first in Russia to receive this certificate in 2025. While only the base YandexGPT language model passed the audit then, the scope of the certification has now expanded to include visual and multimodal models. This demonstrates the company's priority on security in the global technological race.

Today, AI is deeply integrated into our daily lives, especially through smartphones and smart devices. The international certification of systems like Alice AI increases user trust in these technologies. According to ixbt.com, the fact that the audit process covered the entire lifecycle of the neural network guarantees its stable operation.

In conclusion, such achievements in the field of AI are important not only for developers but also for ordinary users. After all, the privacy of personal data and the reliability of information provided by neural networks remain among the most pressing issues of the modern digital world.

YandexAlice AIArtificial IntelligenceTechnologySecurity
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