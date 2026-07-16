CATL to build massive sodium-ion energy storage systems in Europe

·1·Technology
CATL to build massive sodium-ion energy storage systems in Europe

CATL, the world's leading battery manufacturer, and European energy solutions provider Alfen have announced a strategic partnership. Under this agreement, Tener Sodium energy storage systems with a total capacity of 5 GWh will be deployed across Europe. This project is expected to be one of the world's largest initiatives for the large-scale commercial implementation of sodium-ion technology. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

The first facilities under the project are scheduled to be commissioned in 2027. It is worth noting that CATL and Alfen have been collaborating since 2023, but until now, they have only utilized lithium-ion batteries. Transitioning to sodium-ion technology will reduce dependence on lithium raw materials and provide protection against market price volatility.

Technical capabilities and durability

The main advantage of the Tener Sodium system lies in its long-term service life. The manufacturers state that these batteries are designed for 15,000 operating cycles, which is equivalent to approximately 25–30 years of operation. Most importantly, even after this time, the batteries retain at least 70 percent of their initial capacity.

The new architecture provides 690 V voltage and increases energy conversion efficiency by nearly 2 percent. The energy consumption for the system's own needs has been reduced to 1 percent — twice as low as the industry average. According to ixbt.com, this technology significantly reduces energy losses.

Temperature resistance and safety

Sodium-ion batteries are distinguished by their stable performance even in extreme weather conditions. They retain more than 92 percent of their capacity even in -20 °C cold. In hot climates, specifically at +45 °C, they can withstand over 10,000 cycles without additional cooling systems. This feature could be a very promising solution for regions with extreme continental climates in the future.

According to Alfen CEO Michel Colijn, sodium-ion batteries are the next step in energy storage, contributing to the formation of a more diversified and stable system. CATL representative Tan Libin emphasized that this technology will accelerate Europe's transition to "green" energy and create unique value for customers.

This partnership is not only a technological innovation but also an important milestone in the global energy market for transitioning to cheaper and safer raw material sources as an alternative to lithium. In the future, such large-scale projects will take the efficiency of using renewable energy sources to an entirely new level.

CATLAlfenEnergySodium-ionTechnology
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