Malfunction detected in the roof structure of the "Turon" metro station

·22·Uzbekistan
Malfunction detected in the roof structure of the "Turon" metro station

An emergency occurred at the "Turon" station on the Tashkent Metro Circle Line. On July 16, at 14:34, a displacement was detected in the station's roof structure.

In this regard, train traffic on this section has been temporarily suspended. Experts have begun inspecting the facility and carrying out technical work.

Two passengers sustained minor injuries during the incident. It was reported that they received medical assistance on the spot.

To ensure there is no disruption to passenger travel, free shuttle buses have been organized between the "Qipchoq" and "Quruvchilar" stations.

The "Toshkent Metropoliteni" state-owned enterprise announced that restoration work is underway and apologized to passengers for the temporary inconvenience.

TuronТошкент метросиQipchoqQuruvchilarҲалқа йўлиЙўловчилар
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