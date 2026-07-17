Linus Torvalds and AI: Linux founder responds sharply to critics

Linus Torvalds, the founder of the Linux operating system, has responded unexpectedly and sharply to community members opposing the use of AI technologies in the programming process. As the project's lead maintainer, he firmly emphasized that Linux will never become an anti-AI platform. This statement by Torvalds has sparked major discussions in the open-source software world. This is reported by Ixbt.com .

In official developer correspondence, Torvalds called on those attempting to ban AI tools to leave the project or create their own fork. According to him, Linux must not stop evolving, and rejecting modern technologies is a mistake. "If you don't like AI, you're welcome to create your own fork or just leave," he stated.

AI is just a new tool

Torvalds views AI as just another tool for developers. Although he called 90% of the hype in this field marketing a year ago, today he acknowledges that the practical benefits of the technology are clearly visible. In his opinion, large language models like ChatGPT are not yet perfect and can sometimes increase errors, but they are very effective in helping to find real flaws within code.

Greg Kroah-Hartman, responsible for the stable Linux kernel branch, also supported Torvalds' view. According to his observations, the quality of bug reports and code analysis generated with the help of AI has increased significantly in recent months. This serves to increase the speed of project improvement.

Linux in Rust and an unexpected response

A few days after Torvalds' statement, a unique symbolic project appeared on the internet. A student from Peking University, under the pseudonym Poseidon, completely rewrote the Linux 0.11 kernel in the Rust programming language. Interestingly, it was revealed that AI assistance was used in recreating this historical kernel version released in 1991.

According to ixbt.com, this project contains over 47,000 lines of code. Of these, 15,000 lines belong directly to the kernel, while the rest are libraries and utilities from that era. The project author not only copied the code but revived the entire first Linux system in Rust. This experiment was received differently by the community: some called it a waste of time, while others evaluated it as very useful for educational purposes.

This news is also significant for developers and IT specialists in Uzbekistan, as the integration of the Rust language into the Linux kernel and the arrival of AI tools are global trends. Torvalds' determination shows that even the most conservative systems do not want to remain outside the technological revolution. 35 years ago, Linus Torvalds created Linux "just for fun," and today a new generation is repeating this with the help of AI and Rust.