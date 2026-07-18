Who needs bronze? England and France have different moods

Ahead of the World Cup third-place play-off, different moods prevail in the England and France camps. While the French view this match as an obligation, the charges of Thomas Tuchel could take the field to secure their best result in 60 years.

However, there is also a hidden motivation for France: this will be Didier Deschamps' final match as head coach of the national team.

The French are reluctant to play for bronze

France was eliminated from the title race after a 0-2 defeat to Spain in the semi-finals. Now, the team will face England in Miami for third place. England, meanwhile, lost 1-2 to Argentina in their respective semi-final.

Deschamps spoke openly about the bronze medal match, admitting that it is not a game either team wanted to participate in.

“It is not a game we would prefer to play, but it exists.”

Defender Ibrahima Konate expressed a similar sentiment. He stated that the players' goal was not third place, but now they have no other choice.

Unexpected motivation emerges for France

The statements from the French players give the impression that they lack enthusiasm. However, Konate also mentioned that the team will try to win to provide Deschamps with a worthy farewell gift.

This match will be Deschamps' last game at the helm of the French national team. For this reason, the bronze medal could become an opportunity for the French to see their coach off with a victory.

England is close to a result awaited since 1966

Tuchel also initially called the third-place play-off a match that players do not want. Nevertheless, he emphasized that England must provide a worthy response after the painful defeat in the semi-finals.

If England secures the bronze medal, it will be the team's best World Cup result since their 1966 championship. Additionally, it would be the first time in history that the English finish a World Cup held outside of Britain in third place.

In this respect, the motivation of Tuchel's charges seems higher than that of the French. However, the psychological blow from the semi-final, fatigue, and potential changes in the lineup could affect the pace of the game.

Is a third-place match necessary?

The bronze medal match remains a tradition at the World Cup. However, the necessity of such a match in football is always debated.

On one hand, it allows teams defeated in the semi-finals to end the tournament with a win, gives opportunities to players who have played less, and determines an official third-place winner.

On the other hand, demanding another match from players who have lost their main goal increases the risk of injury and fatigue. In the European Championship, the last third-place play-off was held in 1980, after which UEFA abandoned the match.

Who will show more desire on the pitch?

On paper, the opportunity for England to achieve a historic result seems like a stronger motivation. France, meanwhile, will fight to see off their coach with a win.

For this reason, the “game no one wants” could unexpectedly turn into a highly principled battle. Sometimes, the bronze final turns out not to be a consolation match, but a test of character.

Do you think a separate match for third place at the World Cup is necessary?