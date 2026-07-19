Is it time to ditch smart speakers? Nubia introduces iMoochi, an emotional robot pet

In the world of technology, a new generation of devices capable of replacing traditional smart speakers is emerging. Nubia has launched its unusual robot companion, called iMoochi, in the Chinese market. First showcased by ZTE at MWC, this device is not just a voice assistant, but an AI-powered "pet" capable of forming emotional connections with the user. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

iMoochi resembles a plush toy in appearance, and its body is covered in a pleasant-to-touch material. The most notable feature of the device is its eyes, which consist of two OLED displays. Using these screens, the robot can express various emotions. Built-in motors allow it to tilt its head, nod, and even wag its tail, making its movements more lifelike.

AI and emotional analysis

According to ixbt.com, iMoochi is equipped with five touch sensors, a six-axis motion sensor, and multiple microphones that detect the direction of sound. The device's AI not only understands the content of the user's speech but also analyzes the emotional state in their tone. The robot recognizes its owner by voice and remembers the history of interaction over time, which helps in forming an individual character for each user.

The developers deliberately chose not to give the robot a human voice. This was done to avoid the "uncanny valley" effect, the discomfort caused by a robot being too human-like. Instead, iMoochi communicates through purring, chirping, and other unique sounds, just like a real pet. It can also change based on ambient temperature, yawn, and invite its owner to play.

Technical capabilities and price

The robot is equipped with Wi-Fi, 4G, and an NFC module for interacting with other iMoochi devices. The device's battery provides 8 to 10 hours of autonomous operation. Users can monitor the robot's emotional state and interaction statistics via the iMoochi Life app.

Standard model price: 1699 yuan (approximately $250);

Bundle with a cloud-shaped charging station: 1778 yuan (approximately $262).

Although official sales of this device are not yet expected in the Uzbekistan market, given the activity of Nubia and ZTE brands in the country, such innovative gadgets will undoubtedly attract the attention of local tech enthusiasts in the future. Currently, iMoochi is seen as an ideal companion for users who want to avoid loneliness and do not have the opportunity to keep a real pet at home.