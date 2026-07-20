Vivo launches record-breaking battery smartphone for $130

·3·Technology
Vivo launches record-breaking battery smartphone for $130

The demand for affordable devices in the smartphone market remains high. To further strengthen this segment, Vivo has officially released its new Vivo Y6c 4G model. The device stands out for its surprisingly large battery capacity and high refresh rate screen relative to its price. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

According to ixbt.com, the main advantage of the new smartphone is its 6500 mAh battery. Such a power source is rarely found even in flagship devices. This allows users to use the smartphone for several days without charging. The device supports 15 W fast charging technology.

Technical specifications and display capabilities

The Vivo Y6c 4G model is equipped with a 6.74-inch LCD display. A unique feature of the screen is its 120 Hz refresh rate, which ensures smooth interface performance. The display resolution is 1600 × 720 pixels, and the peak brightness reaches up to 1200 nits. This allows for easy reading even in sunny weather.

Inside the device, an octa-core Unisoc T7225 processor is installed. For now, only one version of the smartphone with 4 GB of RAM (LPDDR4X) and 128 GB of internal storage (UFS 2.2) has been released. The smartphone is designed for stable operation on 4G networks.

Additional features and protection

This budget model retains a number of useful functions for users. In particular, the smartphone is protected against dust and water according to the IP65 standard, making it suitable for use in various weather conditions. The device also includes the following additional features:

  • Infrared (IR) sensor for remote control of home appliances;
  • Traditional 3.5 mm headphone jack;
  • Side-mounted fingerprint scanner.
In terms of cameras, the device has simpler specifications: the main camera is 8 MP, and the selfie camera is 5 MP. The smartphone weighs 209 grams and has a thickness of 8.39 mm.

Currently, the Vivo Y6c 4G is sold in the Chinese market for approximately $130 (899 yuan). If this model appears in the market, it is expected to become popular among couriers and long-distance travelers due to its long battery life and affordability.

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