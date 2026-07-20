Legal Dispute Between Apple and OpenAI: Are AI Gadgets at Risk?

·31·Technology
Legal Dispute Between Apple and OpenAI: Are AI Gadgets at Risk?

A legal dispute between two giants of the tech world, Apple and OpenAI, could shift the balance in the AI industry. Apple has filed a lawsuit accusing OpenAI of stealing trade secrets and poaching employees illegally. This claim is expected to deal a serious blow not only to the relationship between the two companies but also to OpenAI's long-awaited hardware projects. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports .

In the lawsuit filed by Apple, it is stated that OpenAI has systematically encouraged former and current Apple employees to share confidential information. Through these actions, the company aimed to gain an unfair advantage in creating new AI-based devices. OpenAI representatives have denied these allegations, stating that they currently have no evidence that the complaint is well-founded.

Will the hardware production plan be delayed?

On the TechCrunch Equity podcast, experts discussed how this lawsuit might affect OpenAI's future plans. Analyst Sean O’Kane believes that even if the court does not directly ban OpenAI's operations, such legal battles will significantly slow down the development of new products. Large corporations like Apple may use such lawsuits not only for legal reasons but also to disrupt a competitor's strategic plans.

OpenAI is currently working on its first hardware device—a mobile smart speaker or a similar gadget—in collaboration with legendary designer Jony Ive. Company CEO Sam Altman had previously spoken about next-generation devices that could replace traditional smartphones and laptops. However, the ongoing lawsuit with Apple risks pushing the market launch of these innovative devices to an indefinite date.

Another important aspect is that OpenAI plans to go public (IPO) in the near future. Such major lawsuits could undermine investor confidence and negatively impact the company's market valuation. Nevertheless, some analysts believe that after OpenAI's victory in the lawsuit with Elon Musk, it will fight to the end this time as well.

The issue of privacy and social norms

New devices are raising not only technical but also ethical issues. If the gadget being created by OpenAI constantly listens to the user, it violates the right to privacy. Expert Anthony Ha points out that such devices could record not only the owner but also people around them without consent, which requires the formation of new social norms in society.

Such news is also significant for the Uzbekistan technology market. Given that Apple products are very popular in our country, the company's firm steps to protect its intellectual property are bound to affect global market prices and the arrival of new technologies. For now, how OpenAI will navigate this situation and maintain its hardware ambitions remains the focus of industry experts.

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