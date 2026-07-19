Call of Duty is moving to the big screen: Taylor Sheridan worked on the script

The world-famous Call of Duty video game series is finally preparing to hit the big screens. Paramount Pictures and Activision Blizzard have officially confirmed that a feature film based on this franchise is in production. This project is expected to be one of the most anticipated events of the year, not only for gamers but also for fans of the action genre. This is reported by Ixbt.com .

At the Fanatics Fest in New York, director Peter Berg revealed the first details about this adaptation. According to him, the film's plot will be based on the most popular direction in the Call of Duty world — the Modern Warfare universe. For now, the global premiere is scheduled for June 30, 2028, and preparatory work on the project has already begun.

Hollywood's top screenwriters involved

To ensure the project's success, Paramount Pictures has brought in some of Hollywood's most influential creators. The film's script is being written by director Peter Berg in collaboration with the renowned Taylor Sheridan . Sheridan is known for his dramatic and intense projects such as "Yellowstone", "Landman", "Sicario", and "Wind River". His style is seen as the perfect choice to unfold the military-political conflicts of the Modern Warfare series.

The Modern Warfare series has introduced cult-level characters such as Captain Price, Ghost, and Makarov to the history of the gaming industry. Although the film takes place in this very universe, the creators are keeping it a secret whether these characters will appear in the movie. The cast and main plot lines are also currently being kept confidential.

News and expectations in the gaming world

According to reports, fans can also expect new games before the film's premiere. In particular, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 is expected to be released on October 23, 2026. The game will be adapted for the following platforms:

PC;

PlayStation 5;

Xbox Series X|S;

Nintendo Switch 2.

As ixbt.com writes, this film will take the Call of Duty brand to a new level. This game series is also very popular among gamers in Uzbekistan, and the Modern Warfare installments are among the most played projects in internet cafes and on home consoles. Therefore, the 2028 premiere will undoubtedly spark great interest in local cinemas as well.

There is no exact information yet on the project's budget or when filming will begin. However, the involvement of professionals like Taylor Sheridan indicates that the film will not just be another action movie based on a game, but a high-quality work with a deep script.