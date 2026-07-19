A 9-day Friendship Festival to begin in Uzbekistan

From July 23 to 31, a large-scale festival dedicated to the International Day of Friendship of Peoples will be held across Uzbekistan. The events will not be limited to Tashkent city but will cover all regions of the republic.

Throughout the festival, the culture, art, literature, and traditions of various nations and ethnic groups will be showcased.

Where will the festival be held?

Events within the framework of the Friendship Festival will be organized in accessible and open public spaces.

In particular, the festive programs will be held in:

culture and recreation parks;

palaces of arts;

theaters;

exhibition halls;

and other public venues.

Specific addresses and start times for the events are expected to be announced separately for each region.

What programs await the audience?

The nine-day festival program includes a variety of cultural and educational events.

These include concerts, theatrical performances, literary evenings, art exhibitions, and public meetings.

At these events, the national music, dances, traditions, and creative heritage of representatives of various nationalities will be presented to the general public.

What is the main goal?

The project is aimed at further strengthening the atmosphere of interethnic harmony, mutual respect, and solidarity in Uzbekistan.

The festival also aims to showcase the country's rich cultural diversity and develop friendly relations between different peoples.

The celebration will cover all regions

Events within the festival are planned to take place simultaneously in various provinces and cities. This will allow residents to enjoy programs featuring national cultures, creative groups, and artists within their own regions.

The Friendship Festival will continue until July 31. In your opinion, which national traditions and art forms should be given more prominence at such events?