A New Era in the Semiconductor Race: TSMC Receives Record Orders for 2nm Chips

·26·Technology
A New Era in the Semiconductor Race: TSMC Receives Record Orders for 2nm Chips

Taiwan's TSMC, the absolute leader in the semiconductor industry, has announced that demand for its most advanced 2nm (N2) process technology is significantly higher than expected. According to the company's report, the number of projects prepared for the production of next-generation chips is four times higher than the same stage for the previous 3nm technology. This signals a massive leap in energy efficiency and power in the world of technology. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

The main reason for this sharp growth is that TSMC is abandoning its long-standing FinFET architecture and moving to completely new GAAFET (Gate-All-Around) transistors. According to ixbt.com, the N2 technology provides 15 percent higher performance at the same power consumption compared to the current N3E process. If performance levels are kept constant, there is an opportunity to save up to 30 percent in energy consumption. Also, the density of transistors on the crystal increases by 15 percent.

The turn of industry giants

Among the first customers of the new technology are the world's largest technological brands. In particular, Apple plans to produce its A20 Pro processors, intended for its future iPhone 18 Pro smartphones, based on this 2nm technology. This will take the autonomous operating time of mobile devices and the speed of executing AI tasks to a new level.

AMD also aims to use this technology in its EPYC Venice processors for servers. Since energy efficiency is a critical factor for data centers and cloud computing systems, the 2nm technology is expected to make revolutionary changes in this segment of the market as well.

Future plans and financial prospects

Although mass production of 2nm chips began in the fourth quarter of 2025, it currently accounts for only 3 percent of TSMC's total revenue. The company's main profit still comes from 5nm (33%) and 3nm (30%) technologies. However, the fourfold increase in the flow of orders indicates that this balance will change drastically in the coming years.

TSMC has also announced a clear roadmap for further improving its 2nm platform. According to it:

  • In 2026, an optimized N2P variant will be introduced;
  • In 2027, the high-performance N2X version will be released;
  • In 2028, the final N2U modification of the technology will be launched on the market.
New technological processes require a more complex production chain and expensive silicon wafers. Although this may lead to an increase in the price of the final product, for companies striving for technological superiority, 2nm technology remains the only and most optimal solution at present.

TSMCAppleiPhone 18 ProAMDTechnology
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