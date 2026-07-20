Eldor Shomurodov responds to a fan who insulted him on the spot (video)

Uzbekistan national team captain Eldor Shomurodov shared an interesting story about a fan who insulted him on social media during the "Nima gap?" show.

According to the footballer, upon returning from a trip to Canada, he checked his Instagram page and saw that one of the fans had insulted him with rude language in the comments. Shomurodov noticed that the commenter's Telegram handle was also visible and decided to call him.

“I called via Telegram, but he didn't pick up. Then he wrote, 'Who is this?' I replied: 'If you pick up the phone, I'll tell you. You seem to have no problem insulting me on the internet, maybe you can say those things to my face,'” Shomurodov said.

“Then he laughed and asked: 'Are you really Eldor Shomurodov?' I wrote back: 'If you don't believe me, pick up the phone.' He accepted the call, but at first, he didn't say anything,” the team captain added.

After that, the footballer made a video call. The fan, seeing Eldor on the screen, could not hide his shock.

“Oh, brother, I'm in shock... I'm actually your fan,” he said.

Through this incident, Shomurodov indirectly reminded everyone not to forget that there is a real person behind every comment written on social media. Following the interview, the story sparked widespread discussion on social platforms.