Madina Tojiboyeva celebrated her 28th birthday with immense joy (video)

·21·Culture
Madina Tojiboyeva celebrated her 28th birthday with immense joy (video)

Madina Tojiboyeva, the daughter of the renowned comedian Hojiboy Tojiboyev, announced on her social media page that she celebrated her 28th birthday yesterday, July 19.

She shared a photo from her birthday on her Instagram page and left the following heartfelt caption:

"19.07.26. It was the most beautiful, the best birthday. Because I celebrated my 28th birthday with my baby. Alhamdulillah."

As a reminder, Madina Tojiboyeva gave birth to a son two days ago, on July 17. For this reason, this year's birthday became one of the most unforgettable and joyful dates in her life.

Madina's post was warmly received by her followers. In the comments, fans sincerely congratulated her not only on her birthday but also on becoming a mother for the first time, wishing her and her child good health and a happy, prosperous life.

Madina TojiboyevaHojiboy TojiboyevInstagram
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Charos
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

A 9-day Friendship Festival to begin in UzbekistanA 9-day Friendship Festival to begin in UzbekistanYesterday, 23:55Who are the highest-paid stars in Turkey?Who are the highest-paid stars in Turkey?Yesterday, 21:17Success beyond the camera: Turkish stars who have launched their own businesses (photos)Success beyond the camera: Turkish stars who have launched their own businesses (photos)Yesterday, 20:42Surayyo Qosimova delights her fans once again: “Trend-Brend” premiered (video)Surayyo Qosimova delights her fans once again: “Trend-Brend” premiered (video)Yesterday, 19:55Xonzoda Do‘stova: “Women are earning even more money than men” (video)Xonzoda Do‘stova: “Women are earning even more money than men” (video)Yesterday, 18:08Shahlo Salayeva's henna night: The singer's dance takes center stage (video)Shahlo Salayeva's henna night: The singer's dance takes center stage (video)Yesterday, 17:38
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Culture news

It has been revealed which region Abbosbek Fayzullayev is becoming a son-in-law to
It has been revealed which region Abbosbek Fayzullayev is becoming a son-in-law to
Shohruh Mirzo and Oyshaxon welcome their first child
Shohruh Mirzo and Oyshaxon welcome their first child
Muborak Abdullayeva, who lost 70 kilograms, returns to the spotlight
Muborak Abdullayeva, who lost 70 kilograms, returns to the spotlight
Abbosbek Fayzullayev's wedding traditions of gifting flowers to mothers and tossing the groom capture attention (video)
Abbosbek Fayzullayev's wedding traditions of gifting flowers to mothers and tossing the groom capture attention (video)
First footage from Abbosbek Fayzullayev's wedding released (video)
First footage from Abbosbek Fayzullayev's wedding released (video)
Duet between Yulduz Turdiyeva and Afghan singer Qais Ulfat is back in the spotlight (video)
Duet between Yulduz Turdiyeva and Afghan singer Qais Ulfat is back in the spotlight (video)
Abdukodir Khusanov's brother in the spotlight due to wedding videos
Abdukodir Khusanov's brother in the spotlight due to wedding videos
Videos from Abbosbek Fayzullayev's groom's party have surfaced (video)
Videos from Abbosbek Fayzullayev's groom's party have surfaced (video)