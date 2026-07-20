Madina Tojiboyeva celebrated her 28th birthday with immense joy (video)

Madina Tojiboyeva, the daughter of the renowned comedian Hojiboy Tojiboyev, announced on her social media page that she celebrated her 28th birthday yesterday, July 19.

She shared a photo from her birthday on her Instagram page and left the following heartfelt caption:

"19.07.26. It was the most beautiful, the best birthday. Because I celebrated my 28th birthday with my baby. Alhamdulillah."

As a reminder, Madina Tojiboyeva gave birth to a son two days ago, on July 17. For this reason, this year's birthday became one of the most unforgettable and joyful dates in her life.

Madina's post was warmly received by her followers. In the comments, fans sincerely congratulated her not only on her birthday but also on becoming a mother for the first time, wishing her and her child good health and a happy, prosperous life.